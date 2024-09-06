Harambee Stars draw 0-0 against Zimbabwe in first Group ‘J’ match of 2025 Afcon qualifiers

Kenya on Friday battled to a barren draw against Zimbabwe in the first leg of their Group ‘J’ match of 2025 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers at Mandela National Stadium in Uganda.

The match was staged at the 42,000-seater Mandela National Stadium in Namboole, some 10 kilometres away from Kampala. Kenya hosted the game away as the country currently lacks a stadium approved by Fifa and Caf to host international matches.

Kenya’s biggest sporting facilities, Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Center Kasarani (MISC), are undergoing renovations to host Africa’s second-tier national football tournament, African Nations Championship (CHAN) in January, and the 2027 Afcon.

Friday’s draw against Zimbabwe means Kenya must beat Namibia in its second game of the group to keep a live its hope of making it to the continental showpiece. The 2025 Afcon will be staged in Morocco from September.

Harambee Stars will play Namibia at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa on Tuesday.

Namibia and five time African champions Cameroon lock horns on Saturday in another Group ‘J’ contest at Roumde Adija Stadium Garoua, north of Cameroon.

Only the top two teams in each of the 12 groups will qualify for the 2025 Afcon in Morocco. Kenya are seeking to qualify for the Afcon finals for the first time since their last appearance in the 2019 edition in Egypt.

In the first half of Friday’s contest, Kenya enjoyed the lion’s possession, but Zimbabwe missed clear scoring chances which would have put them ahead early in the match.

Kenya’s Turkish coach, Engin Firat, was forced to make the first change in the 22nd minute after Gor Mahia’s defender, Alphonce Omija, got injured and was replaced by Amos Nondi, who plays for Ararat-Armenia in the Armenian top-flight league.

Zimbabwe looked organized, with a well coordinated attack and defence. With Firat not fielding a striker, Kenya’s attack looked blunt as Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma crosses from the left flank were easily contained by Zimbabwe’s back four.

The Warriors of Zimbabwe could have gone ahead in the 38th minute after Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Tawanda Chiwera who plays for Derby County on loan collected the ball on the right wing and found Khama Billiat.

The Zimbabwe midfielder fired a shot on goal, but his shot was blocked by Joseph Okumu before his team mate, Godknows Murirwa, unsuccessfully tried to guide the resultant rebound goal-wards.

It took a last stage defence by Kenya’s Richard Odada to deny Prince Dube another goal scoring opportunity at the end of the second half.

Kenya had a strong start in the second half, with improved their possession as Austin Odhiambo won two corners in the first 15 minutes, and Ouma proved effective with his runs.

Zimbabwe’s coach, Michael Ness, made a double substitution, withdrawing Chirewa and Walter Musona to pave the way for Daniel Msenambi and Tawanda Jethro in the 57th minute.

Firat made his second change in the 67th minute of the match, bringing in John Avire who features for Misr el Makasa in Egypt for the ineffective Eric Johana to reinforce Kenya’s attack.

There were anxious moments for Kenya, as Austin Odhiambo had to rush back to block pacy Jethro’s move for a corner which, however, didn’t yield fruit.

Zimbabwe’s experienced custodian, Washington Orubi, denied Ouma a good chance to score in the 82nd minute of the match.