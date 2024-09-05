Harambee Stars start chase for 2025 African finals ticket

Kenya’s Harambee Stars crushed Zimbabwe’s Warriors 3-1 the last time the two nations met, on March 26 during the Four Nations Cup in Blantyre, Malawi.

Kenya’s feared front runner Michael Olunga bagged a hat trick, his first in international football, as the smooth operating Harambee Stars put their southern African rivals to the sword.

Kenya meet Zimbabwe on Friday from 4pm in their opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group “J” qualifier in near similar circumstances.

Both teams will be playing away from home though this is designated Kenya’s home fixture at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

However, the stakes will be much higher with a ticket to the Afcon finals in Morocco the ultimate reward.

Kenya will be without Zimbabwe’s chief tormentor in Blantyre six months ago Olunga who picked up an undisclosed injury playing for his Qatari club Al Duhail.

This will pose a delicate problem to Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat who has been clear of what he wants from the outing.

“Zimbabwe has a league which has been good and ongoing fully, they have a good preparation and full fitness while Namibia have also been in camp for two weeks,” said Firat.

“I know my rivals and respect them. It will be fantastic if we start by bagging maximum points. We have to fight. We have to win,” he said.

The Turkish coach will have to draw a formidable attack plan to breakdown the Zimbabweans

He may to turn to former Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala, who recently signed for Lebanese side Safa to fill Olunga’s shoes with perhaps Scotland-based Jonah Ayunga, AFC Leopards’ Victor Omune and John Avire as the second front runner.

A compact midfield featuring Richard Odada, Rooney Onyango, Kenneth Muguna and evergreen Anthony Akumu could be Stars’ strength.

Unlike Olunga who can dribble and hold the ball well, Omala’s ball control is patchy but he is deadly with his ferocious shots when put in the danger area.

This means that the Harambee Stars midfield managed by Odada will have to service the 2023/2024 FKF Premier League top scorer properly.

The big headache for Firat will be a situation where Zimbabwe outruns his midfield. Firat has already acknowledged that the Zimbabweans have big engines.

In defence, Firat also has to tinker. In the absence of Daniel Anyembe of Danish Superliga club Viborg and Johnstone Omurwa, it will be interesting to see who Firat pairs with French Ligue One side Reims’ Joseph Okumu in central defence.

Gor Mahia’s duo Silvester Owino and Alphonce Omija are likely candidates.

Omija played in Stars’ barren draw against Cote d’Ivoire in their 2026 World Cup qualifier on June 11 ably containing pacy Ivorian winger Simon Andingra of English Premier League side Brighton. Zimbabwe’s German coach Michael Nees, appointed to the job just a month ago, believes his troops will beat Kenya.

“Our focus is on the game. We want to increase intensity and are satisfied with our preparations,” Nees was quoted saying in the Ugandan media.

Five-time African champions Cameroon will host Namibia in the other Group “J” opening match on Saturday.