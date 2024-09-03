Olunga a big doubt as Firat weighs Stars’ attack options

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat faces the headache of filling in a worthy striker to replace captain Michael Olunga, should the Qatar-based forward not pass a late fitness test for Kenya’s opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group “J” qualifier against Zimbabwe on Friday.

Kenya will play this home match at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda since no local venue meets Fifa and CAF standards for hosting international football matches.

Four days later, Namibia will host Kenya at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Namibia also lacks a stadium that meets Fifa and CAF’s standards for hosting international football matches.

Five-time Afcon champions Cameroon are also in the group. Without giving details, Al-Duhail announced on August 23 that Olunga had picked an injury.

Since then, the 30-year-old, left-footed, lanky striker has not featured for the club. Even though Firat on Sunday named Olunga in his 25-man tour squad for the two crucial matches, he said chances of the captain featuring against Zimbabwe were “very low”.

The striker was expected to link up with the team in Kampala yesterday, where he was scheduled to undergo a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) to establish the extent of the injury and whether he could lead Kenya’s attack against the Warriors.

Apart from his leadership, Olunga’s absence would be a big blow to Kenya as he has been their mainstay in knocking in the goals.

Firat’s options in the attack are Benson Omala (Al-Safa FC, Lebanon), Jonah Ayunga (St Mirren FC, Scotland), AFC Leopards’ Victor Omune and John Avire Misr El Makasa, Egypt).

The four players are not regular starters under the Turk and will have to step up the plate on Friday.

Omune and Omala have started for Harambee Stars just once, while Ayunga and Avire have never started under the 54-year-old coach.

Omune and Omala were named in Kenya’s starting lineup against hosts Mauritius in the Four-Nation tournament played in July last year.

While Omala has since then earned more call ups, he has often started from the bench, with Firat preferring to partner Olunga and Masoud Juma. Juma has been ruled out of the two Afcon qualifiers with injury.

Speaking on the sidelines of Harambee Stars training at Police Sacco Stadium on Sunday, Omala said he is now experienced thus ready to fill Olunga’s big shoes should he be called upon.

Omala’s recent performance with Harambee Stars has been promising, as he scored one goal and provided an assist for Kenya in the 2024 Cosafa Cup held in June in South Africa.

The former Gor Mahia striker scored his maiden goal for Harambee Stars in their 5-0 win over Seychelles in their 2026 Fifa World Cup, Group “F” qualifier in November.

Avire scored a stunning goal in Kenya’s 4-0 route over hosts Malawi in the Four-Nations tournament held in March.

Ayunga who is still chasing for his maiden goal with Kenya, netted five goals for St Mirren in 2022. As Firat sweats over his attack, he cool look to an offensive midfield for salvation.

Richard Odada, Rooney Onyango, Austine Odhiambo and Timothy Ouma are among the midfielders who made the last cut.