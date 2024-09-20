Beaten Kenya Police are out of Caf Confederation Cup

Zamalek on Friday bundled Kenya Police out of the CAF Confederation Cup, the Egyptian giants beating Kenya’s domestic Cup champions 2-1 at the Cairo International Stadium.

The two teams clashed in the second leg of the second preliminary round behind closed doors. This was because Zamalek are currently serving a four match ban from CAF due to pitch invasion witnessed in the final of the last season's competition on May 19 in which the Egyptian giants beat Rs Berkane of Morocco 1-0, prompting wild celebrations.

Zamalek won the first leg 1-0 at Nyayo National Stadium on September 14, and will now progress to the group stage on 3-1 aggregate.

Zamalek, famed as the ‘White Knights’ netted their goals via Ahmed Sayeed ‘Zizou’ and Nasser Maher in the 55th and 61st minutes of the match, while evergreen foward Jesse Were reduced the deficit for Kenya Police through a header in the 66th minute.

The loss saw Kenya Police exit the competition in the second preliminary round on their maiden appearance in continental football. Zamalek on the other hand are through to the group stage, and will earn Sh58 million from Caf to enhance their preparations for upcoming matches.

In the preliminary round the law enforcers had edged out Ethiopia Coffee on a 1-0 aggregate. Zamalek however started the campaign in the second preliminary round because they are defending champions.

Neither side scored in the first half of the contest. Kenya Police lacked the agility to attack while Zamalek had most of the possession but were also not clinical in front of the goal.

Police conceded the first goal due to poor defending after Mohamoud Omar released a high cross which fell for unmarked Sayeed and the forward comfortably slotted a ferocious shot past custodian Patrick Matasi.

The second goal came out of a school boy error between Matasi, Baraka Badi and Musa Mohamed which gave Maher an easy opportunity to score. Matasi had passed the ball to Badi inside the box, and the defender in turn passed the ball to Mohamed.

But Mohammed opted to pass back the ball to Matasi instead of clearing it to safety. Maher intercepted the ball to score past a hapless Matasi.

Were netted the consolation goal for Kenya Police via a bullet header from Aboud Omar’s free kick a few meters outside the box on the left side of Zamalek’s goal.

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will face another Egyptian giants Al Ahly at the same 74,100 capacity Cairo International Stadium in the second leg of the second preliminary round on Saturday from 7pm.

Gor lost the first leg 3-0 and have before them an almost impossible task of turning around the big loss to qualify for the group stage of the most prestigious Caf competition.