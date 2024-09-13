‘27 players across E. Africa’: Vihiga Queens talent factory turns 10

Boniface Nyamuhnyamu, coach of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Kenya Women’s Premier League team Vihiga Queens FC, has begun the journey to reclaiming glory in the 2024/2025 Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) after a poor run last season.

That comes naturally for a team that has nurtured and sent out 27 players to clubs in East African countries including Kenya. The 2024/25 season was meant to start on September 28, but will now kick off on October 5.

Last season, Vihiga Queens, which was formed in 2014, came close to winning a fifth league title, finishing second in the standings just two points behind champions Kenya Police Bullets. Riding on solid player recruitment, Kenya Police claimed a maiden league title on 49 points from 18 matches, winning 14, and drawing four. Kenya Police won all its home games of the season.

“We made many mistakes throughout the season, and we are focused on filling the loopholes that contributed to our struggles,” Nyamuhnyamu said last Saturday during the team’s 10-year anniversary in Vihiga County.

Vihiga Queens, also known as ‘The Legacy Makers’, played 18 matches, winning 12, drawing five, and losing only once - to champions Kenya Police Bullets on February 10 at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi.

The defeat stood out like a sore thumb for the team, and cost them the title. they finished scond on 41 points. Losing the league to Bullets has been tough for 39-year-old Nyamuhnyamu, who, as head coach, led the team to the 2022 league title under a caretaker committee in his first year at the club.

He also won the title the following year. However, the 2022 title was later nullified due to a Fifa ban on Kenya.

“I came to realise that success is indeed a wonderful thing after Bullets had secured the league title. Losing that title did not auger well with me, especially since we had grown accustomed to winning. We hope to start this new chapter with victory, and to maintain the momentum to the end of the season. It’s important for us to set the tone right from the beginning and build on our successes,” added Nyamuhnyamu.

Vihiga Queen's coach Bonface Nyamunyamu follows their match from the touchline against Gaspo fc during Kenya Women's Premier League match in October 2023. Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

One of the challenges the team faced last season was lack of strong attacking force. In friendly matches played last week at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County, the team struggled to score.

Vihiga lost 2-0 to league rivals Kibera Soccer Women and lost 4-0 to Jeshi la Kujenga Taifa (JKT) from the Tanzanian Women Premier League. The matches were organized to mark the team’s 10 years of existence.

“This inability to score was a major concern, but I am confident that by the time the new season begins, we will have addressed these challenges by bringing in new strikers who can make a difference,” he said.

Vihiga Queens, who won the 2021 Caf Women’s League Cecafa Qualifiers have again been dealt a big blow. They will miss the services of 2024 Golden Boot winner Tumaini Waliaula, and Golden Glove winner Sophy Akinyi, who have both joined European clubs.

“It is always tough to lose talented players, but we understand that we can’t hold them back when great opportunities come knocking. Many clubs showed interest in them, and they have moved on to some of the best clubs in Europe.

"We now need to bring in new players to fill the gaps left. I always remind my players that in order to fill the void left by those who have left, they must strive to be the best,” noted Nyamuhnyamu.

The club has since parted ways with four players and brought in replacements. They hope to sign more players before the transfer window closes. Just like last season, the team has lost many players who have gone in search of greener pastures.

At the FKF Awards Gala held on July 26 at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, Vihiga Quens players Waliaula claimed the Golden Boot after finishing the season with 16 goals, and Akinyi won the Golden Glove with 10 clean sheets in 19 matches. Additionally, the team was honored with the Social Media team of the Year award ahead of FKF-PL defending champions Kenya Police Bullets and Kibera.

“Our focus for the new season will be on strengthening our goalkeeping position. Also, prioritizing our attacking capabilities. It’s important for us to recruit players who will contribute to the team for the entire season, rather than just for half a season. Additionally, we aim to sign two players for every position to foster stiff competition within the squad."

Nyamuhnyamu has immensely contributed to the team’s success over the past decade, achieving a remarkable record of seven titles—three league titles as an assistant coach in 2017, 2018, and 2019, and one as head coach in 2023. In addition to lifting four FKF-WPL titles, Vihiga also triumphed in the FKF National Division One, claiming their debut title during the 2014/15 season in the Western Zone Regional League as they were promoted to the FKF-WPL.

Since its inception in 2014, Vihiga has had three coaches. Former Harambee Starlets coach Alex Alumirah served as head coach from 2014 to 2020, leading the team to win the Division One League title and three FKF-WPL titles, assisted by Nyamuhnyamu.

Alumirah who is currently the Director of Technical Affairs for Tanzania Women Premier League Side Fountain Gates Princess, left Vihiga in 2021 and Nyamuhnyamu took over as head coach to date, securing league title under the caretaker committee.

Charles Okere, who is now coach of FKF-PL side Tusker FC , has also worked with the team on an interim basis for international assignments, with Nyamuhnyamu as his assistant. Okere led Vihiga in the 2021 Caf Women’s Champions League Regional qualifiers. In 2021, he guided Vihiga to victory in the inaugural Cecafa Championships in Nairobi, defeating CBE of Ethiopia 2-1 in the final.

That same year, while in charge of the Caf Women’s Champions League, Vihiga made their debut in the tournament but were eliminated in the group stage after a 4-0 loss to Nigeria's River Angels in Cairo. Last year, he led the team to the semifinals, where they fell 2-1 to CBE in Uganda on August 30, 2023.

In 2021, they won the women's teams of the year award in the Sports Personality of the Year (SOYA) awards that was held in Kakamega County, outshining Kenya Rugby Lionesses and Beach Volleyball women’s team.

The same year saw an exodus of players seeking better opportunities abroad, as many departed in search of greener pastures after a good show in continental football after Caf Champions League.

Team captain Enez Mango secured a position with Farul Constanta în Romania, where goalkeeper Lilian Awuor, who previously joined Olympique de Valence in France for two seasons, later joined her in Romania.

Both made their debut on Wednesday in the ongoing Uefa Women’s Champions League qualifiers against KFF Mitrovica from Kosovo, a country located in Southeast Europe. They won 4-0 in that match.

“To my former team Vihiga Queens, I am thrilled to celebrate your 10th anniversary. I am proud to have contributed to your legacy, as we made history and elevated the Kenyan flag. Through Vihiga, I also got the chance to play professional football in Romania. You will always hold a special place in my heart. Wishing you continued success,” said Mango, who led the team to three league titles.

Players who transferred within East Africa include Wilfred Seda, Myline Awuor, Corazone Aquino, Jentrix Shikangwa and Janet Moraa Bundi. They joined Tanzania Women’s Premier League teams. Kenyan players Merceline Wayodi and Ugandan internationals Anitah Namata, and Winnie Babirye moved to the Uganda Women’s Premier League, and Ivy Makokha transferred to Burundi.

Those who left for European clubs include Cynthia Shilwatso, Tereza Engesha, Vivian Nasaka, Violet Nanjala, Topista Situma, Phoebe Oketch, Bertha Omita, Sophy Akinyi, Tumaini Waliala, and Lorna Nyabuto. The team was co-founded by Michael Senelwa who is now the club’s CEO, team manager Festus Akaranga, and former captain Gertrude Aseyo, who is now a police officer at Ongata Rongai Police Station in Nairobi.

In the last decade, With the help of the County government of Vihiga County, the three have been funding the team from their pockets.