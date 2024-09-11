Engin Firat: I've not been paid for nine months

Even as Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat revels in the team’s 2-1 win over Namibia in the second match of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group “J” qualifiers on Tuesday, he has voiced concerns over numerous challenges that the team continues to face.

Second-half goals by striker John Avire and midfielder Duke Abuya saw Kenya register the important win over hosts Namibia at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Brave Warriors netted their consolation goal in extra-time of the match through Deon Daniel Hotto.

Firat said Kenya is among the countries in Africa with the worst football conditions, yet he and the players continue to strive for good results.

The 54-year-old Turkish coach lamented not being paid a salary for nine months and Harambee Stars not being accorded enough support.

“I’m also not okay…if you don’t pay the coach for nine months, not even one dollar then look at the mirror, what do you want? posed the UEFA Pro Coaching License holder, who is believed to be earning more than Sh1 million a month.

“I want all Kenyans to understand that these boys are giving everything to their country under really difficult conditions. I can clearly say that the conditions are one of the weakest in Africa and they do everything so there should not be this bla bla bla.”

Previously, Firat has on several occasions complained about not being paid his salary. He said in March last year that he was in trouble with his family for doing a job that he was not being paid.

Then he was owed salary for 10 months.

“Thank God I have no problem surviving. But I have a problem explaining to my family why I am always away from them yet I don’t get any money. I have a problem explaining to them why I spend my money and time not on them,” he lamented then.

He added that he at times sacrifices to use his own money on administrative matters concerning the team.

The coach said in May this year that he owed five months’ salary.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said on September 19 last year that the government had directed the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to furnish it with Firat’s contract.

Namwamba explained that after being furnished with the contract, he would then discuss it with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to know the way forward.

“We requested for his contract since we want to know the terms and conditions specified in the contract,” said the CS then.

However, a source at FKF, who requested anonymity for fear of victimisation had earlier told Nation Sport that the government had all the details of the coach’s contract.

Firat met Namwamba before he was fired from the Ministry, but Nation Sport is not aware if the salary stalemate was part of their discussion.

On Wednesday, Nation Sport was unsuccessful in attempts to get a comment from either the Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen or Principal Secretary Peter Tum on the continued delay in payment of Firat’s salary as they did not respond to calls and text messages.

On why he was still coaching Harambee Stars despite the frustrations, Firat said in September last year: “I’m in love with the boys, that is it, nothing else.” The coach said he was shocked to only see a handful of Kenyans fans at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda for Harambee Stars' opening match of the pool against Zimbabwe last Friday. The match ended 0-0.

“I’m proud of the boys but what makes me sad is that we have no real support, I always hear bla bla bla but nothing happens.

Against Uganda, people told me that 5000 (supporters) will come but I could count the people who are there with my fingers,” he complained.

Harambee Stars missed the crucial home support in the match against Zimbabwe since Kenya lacks a venue that meets Fifa and Caf’s standards for hosting international football matches.

It was the same case with Namibia and Zimbabwe.

For their preparations against Zimbabwe and Namibia, Harambee Stars entered camp late, with sources telling Nation Sport that it was occasioned by the government's delay in releasing funds to cater for the team’s expenses.

After the two matches, Kenya tops the pool with four points, same as Cameroon who drew 0-0 with Zimbabwe in Kampala on Tuesday.