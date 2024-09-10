Kenya down Namibia to record first win in 2025 Afcon qualifiers

Kenya’s Harambee Stars on Tuesday got their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign back on track with a 2-1 win over 'hosts' Namibia at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Striker John Avire and midfielder Duke Abuya scored the two goals that saw Kenya secure their first win after a barren draw against visitors Zimbabwe in their opening Group “J” match at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on Friday.

The win saw Kenya move top of the pool with four points, same as Cameroon who drew 0-0 with Zimbabwe in Kampala.

Deon Daniel Hotto scored Namibia’s consolation goal in the fifth minute of added time. Like Kenya and Zimbabwe, Namibia are also hosting their matches in other countries since they lack a venue at home that meets Fifa and Caf’s standards for hosting international football matches.

It was the first away in history that Kenya registered over Namibia.

Ahead of the match, the two teams had met six times with Namibia winning four times, while Kenya had defeated the Southern African nation twice. Namibia are ranked 10 places above Kenya in the Fifa rankings.

The Southern African nation lies 98th, while Kenya are placed 108th.

Harambee Stars striker John Avire celebrates his goal against Namibia during their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Orlando Pirates Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on September 10, 2024. Photo credit: Pool

Coach Engin Firat surprised when he started with no natural striker against Zimbabwe, but on Tuesday he fielded forwards John Avire and Jonah Ayunga in his starting lineup. It was the first match that Ayunga, who plays for St Mirren FC in the Scottish Premiership, has started for Kenya since his recall to the team in March.

Namibia got off the blocks first when Prins Menelik tasted goalkeeper Bryne Omondi with a shot from the left in the third minute.

Kenya responded three minutes later, but none of the players at the edge of hosts' box connected to defender Erick “Marcelo” Ouma’s delivery from a free-kick.

As the match progressed, Kenya’s defence marshaled by stand-in captain Joseph Okumu had to be all alert to deal with Namibia’s attacks.

Goalkeeper Omondi made a fingertip save on 15 minutes to block a free-kick delivery from the edge of the box.

Kenya would then wait until the 27 minute or their next scoring attempt, with Ayunga’s left-footed shot from inside the box being block, before Avire headed wide four minutes later.

Namibia had another chance five minutes to the break when they were awarded a free-kick down on the right, but Deon Daniel’s curve missed the target. One minute into the restart, goalkeeper Omondi produced another brilliant save to deny Namibia the breakthrough.

The Bandari goalkeeper spread well to parry Paulus Ilenis’s close range, before Okumu cleared the loose ball.

Kenya took the lead in the 57th minute with an Avire stunning free-kick from near the edge of the box after Duke Abuya was fouled.

The relief the goal brought to Kenya’s bench was evident as they celebrated widely. The Turk then rested booked right-back Ronney Onyango for midfielder Kenneth Muguna. Namibia would have equalised at the hour mark, but Kennedy Given-Love's free header missed the target narrowly.

Namibia’s coach Collin Josephat moved to improve his side’s momentum with he introduction of Carl Karuuombe and Ngero Kaanjuka for Amutenya and Moses Shindolo respectively. But it was Harambee Stars who extended their lead in the 76th minute through midfielder Duke Abuya from a counter-attack.

In the build up to the goal, Ouma beat his marker on the left before squaring the ball to an unmarked Abuya at the centre of Namibia’s box, and the Yanga man made no mistake in shaking the net.