Matano: Gor cannot beat Tusker in a fair fight

Tusker coach Robert Matano is known for his outspokenness and for calling things as they are.

The title-winning Tusker coach has now turned his attention on officiating, claiming that referees have favoured Gor Mahia whenever the two teams meet.

“The only way Gor can beat Tusker is through biased officiating. That should not be allowed to happen on Saturday," he charged in a one-on-one interview with Nation Sport.

League leaders Gor Mahia host the third placed Tusker at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday from 3pm in a potentially explosive affair.

K’Ogalo have amassed 40 points compared to 31 for Tusker after 18 rounds of matches making the fixture a key battle in the race for top honours this season. K’Ogalo is the only unbeaten side this season.

Matano claimed, Gor have been beneficiary of biased officiating in meetings between the two sides over the last three years.

He has also called for Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry to respect him and stop belittling local coaches.

“What I want is fair officiating which has not happened in 2021, 2022 and 2023. In our first leg against Gor, (Benson) Omala scored from an offside and the goal was allowed,” said Matano.

Television replay did indeed show that Omalla received the ball from an offside position. So aggrieved was Matano that he even claimed the centre referee Meshack Kobilo, who officiated the contest was a Gor Mahia fan.

Coincidentally, Kobilo was in charge when Gor Mahia controversially beat Tusker 2-1 in the first leg of the 2022/23 season on February 8, 2023.

In the game, also staged at Kasarani, Omala scored the winning goal via a penalty kick in the 84th minute. But Tusker vehemently disputed the penalty award.

Television replay showed that Tusker defender Tom Teka had handled the ball outside the box, but Kobilo pointed to the spot.

Tusker technical bench stormed the pitch leading to play being stopped for several minutes. The game was filled with several bitter protests by the Tusker players of the judgement of the referee.

Sydney Otieno’s first goal for Gor, for instance, was a subject of debate. Gor Mahia’s Peter Lwasa started an awarded foul as Tusker players were still protesting the decision. The play led to Otieno’s goal.

Matano could indeed be justified to call out the officiating. Tusker’s second leg league fixture against Gor at Thika Stadium on April 9, 2022 that was marred by chaos comes to mind.

In the highly charged contest, Jackson Macharia thought he had scored the winner in stoppage time as centre referee Anthony Ogwayo pointed to the spot.

However, angry Gor Mahia fans threw missiles on the pitch claiming there was a foul in the build up to Macharia’s goal.

Ogwayo then changed his mind and ruled out the goal to the dismay of Tusker.

“All this instances shows Gor were assisted by the referee,” claims Matano.

The Tusker coach said he was publicly speaking about officiating so that football followers can be the judge of what is happening on the pitch.