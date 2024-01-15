Champions Gor Mahia preserve unbeaten run in league

Leaders Gor Mahia kept their seven-point lead at the top of the season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League after the weekend round of matches.

Gor over the weekend edged Kariobangi Sharks by a solitary goal via Chris Ochieng's 90th minute goal to maintain their unbeaten run this season. It was their third successive 1-0 victory. KÓgalo has 40 points, seven more than Nairobi City Stars, who beat Posta Rangers 1-0 at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday.

Simba wa Nairobi could be a surprise title contenders but many view them as pretenders to the throne.

Tusker, who started the season on a wrong footing, are third on 31 points having not lost in the last eight matches.

The last time Tusker dropped points was on November 5 when they lost 2-1 to Murang’a Seal at Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a.

On Sunday, the brewers, under the tutelage of experienced tactician Robert 'The Lion' Matano, downed struggling Sofapaka 3-1 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Matano said that the league is open and his team is now ripe and their struggles in the first leg are over.

“Tusker has always started the season badly and that happens because we sign new players and they take time to gel. The good run we are having is because most players we signed at the start of the season have now got the experienced and playing style of Tusker,” said Matano.

They play Gor Mahia on Saturday, a match that will seriously test their title credentials and resurgence.

Last season, the two sides' fight for the prestigious gong title went down to the wire, with Gor winning the title on the last day of the season, finishing on 70 points one point ahead of the brewers.

Gor Mahia’s Benson Omala, who has seen a goal drought in three matches, leads the Golden Boot race on nine goals. Omala last scored in Gor Mahia’s 2-2 draw against Nzoia on December 9 at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County

AFC Leopards' back-to-back wins against Ulinzi Stars and Muhoroni Youth has brought back confidence that Ingwe can salvage their season. Leopards coach Tomas Trucha is eyeing a striker in the ongoing January transfer window.