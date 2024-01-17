Ambitious Bandari hire Baraza as head coach, Onyango deputy

Bandari FC has officially appointed former Kenya international John Baraza as their new head coach, succeeding Twahir Muhiddin, who was dismissed after six games .

Baraza, who initially served a the club’s assistant coach, played a crucial role in turning the team's fortunes around, propelling them from 11th to an impressive second position in the FKF Premier League and now genuine title contenders.

Jerim Onyango, will now serve as Baraza’s assistant. The former Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia goalkeeper will also double up as the team's goalkeeper trainer.

The duo has been handed a two-year contract, a nod to their instrumental contribution to Bandari's recent success.

The announcement was made official on Wednesday at the Bandari boardroom at Mbaraki Sports Club, where club vice chairman Twaha Mbarak commended the pair for their significant role in the team's resurgence.

“Baraza has done us proud, and we see him as the cornerstone in our team’s development into the next chapter," said Mbarak.

Baraza, a former Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot winner, expressed his delight at taking on the role of head coach.

“I see a bright future at Bandari. Something amazing is in the making here, and I am blessed to be part of it," he stated, emphasizing his faith in the plans set by the board.

The coaching journey for Baraza has been one marked by success, with notable achievements in transforming struggling teams.

He played a pivotal role in lifting Mara Sugar from the bottom of the National Super League to the top. He made a significant impact with Equity FC, guiding them to the FKF Shield semi-finals.

Baraza's first role as head coach for the Mombasa-based giants will be this Saturday against Kariobangi Sharks at the Mbaraki Sports Club.

As Bandari looks ahead to the remainder of the season and beyond, the fans are buzzing with anticipation.

The coastal city of Mombasa is now home to a team reinvigorated under the leadership of Baraza, a coach who does seemingly have a Midas touch.

Bandari lie fourth on the Premiership table with 30 points, just 10 adrift the league leaders Gor Mahia. The club also unveiled nine new players during the event. Among the fresh faces introduced are three emerging stars from the club's youth ranks.