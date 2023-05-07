7-2! Bandari drown Vihiga Bullets in Mombasa

Bandari FC Sunday gave acting coach Twahir Muhiddin a perfect home welcome as they thrashed bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets FC 7-2 at Mbaraki Sports Club.

The home team led 5-2 at half time with Kenya international Abdalla Hassan and Umara Kasumba scoring a brace each with William Wadri adding another. Enock Machaka also chipped in with two goals in the second half.

The visitors' goals came via Nicholas Masamba and Joseph Oyugi. Muhiddin was pleased with the result but believes they can still improve.

“I wonder how we concede a goal when we have nine players in the goal area. We’ve to improve on the basics and try not to concede goals," said MUhiddin.

Vihiga Bullets FCcoach Milton Kidiga said he was disappointed with the condition of the playing ground which he felt attributed to the huge loss.

“I hope we’ll perform better against Talanta but we cannot avoid the big drop and we should plan for next season even if we’re demoted,” he said.

Before a fair crowd at a slippery ground, Bandari dominated the proceedings and deservedly took an early lead in the third minute when Hassan netted off a fine pass by new signing Burundi's Imana Nalima.

Hassan was on the mark again a minute later when he received a pass from Kasumba and sent a powerful shot past Vihiga goalkeeper Edgar Epiyayu.

In the 14th minute, Bandari got their third goal through Wadri with a brilliant header off a corner by Douglas Mokaya.

Six minutes later, Masamba gave the visitors their first goal when a defensive mix up resulted in Masamba taking advantage to score past goalkeeper Joseph Ochuka.

In the 22nd minute, Wadri set Kasumba to score the fourth goal before Vihiga's Oyugi netted his side second goal in the 30th minute. Kasumba got his brace in the 45th minute.