FKF-PL: Tusker reduce Gor Mahia's lead to two points

Defending champions Tusker cut Gor Mahia's lead at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table to two points after Sunday's round of matches.

Gor Mahia played out to a barren draw against Wazito in a tense game at the Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu County. The game was marred with chaos before kick-off forcing police to intervene and even lob teargas outside the stadium as fans of both teams clashed.

At Ruaraka in Nairobi, Tusker ended Kakamega Homeboyz's four-match unbeaten run after beating their opponents by a solitary goal to heap more pressure on Gor Mahia.

Ten-man Nzoia Sugar squandered good scoring chances as they lost 1-0 to their AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium.

With only five matches to go, Gor leads the log on 63 points, Tusker follows on 61 points, while Nzoia Sugar are third on 57 points.

In other matches, KCB, who are fourth on the log on 52 points, beat Posta Rangers 1-0 at Kasarani Annex courtesy of Henry Onyango’s first half goal, while Ulinzi Stars and relegation fighting Nairobi City Stars drew 1-1 at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Sofapaka got back to winning ways after edging out Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 in a late kick off at Kasarani Annex, while Bidco stopped former champions Mathare United 3-0 at Ruaraka Grounds.

At Nyayo, AFC Leopards goal was netted in the 44th minute via Nigerian import Deogratious Ojok, while Harambee Stars midfielder Kevin Juma received his matching orders in the dying minutes of the game for assaulting Leopards left back Peter Thiong’o.

Despite the loss, Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu refused to give up saying they are still in the title race. Nzoia host neighbours Kakamega at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega in their next match.

“We had chances and squandered them. AFC Leopards have not spoiled the party for us because the league is tight and the point gap between us and our opponents is still reachable. We have to lay out a good plan and win,” said Babu.

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems said they are prpearing for the Mozat Bet Cup semi final tie against Kakamega Homeboyz.

“Even the 'Mashemeji' Derby will be a training match for us because I will use the game to prepare for the semi-finals. I don’t care about the remaining league matches. The federation docked us points and we are not in the title race, but we will use the games for the FKF Cup,” said Aussems.

At Ruaraka, Michael Oduor once again saved Tusker by slotting the ball into the net in the 44th minute.

Sunday's Results

AFC Leopards 1 Nzoia Sugar 0

Posta Rangers 0 KCB 1

Mathare United 0 Bidco United 3

Sofapaka 1 Kariobangi Sharks 0

Wazito 0 Gor Mahia 0

Ulinzi Stars 1 Nairobi City Stars 1

Bandari 7 Vihiga Bullets 2