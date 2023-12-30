Serani school picks 30 youths on scholarship

Thirty students have landed full scholarships at Sh18,500 each per year at Serani Secondary School in Mombasa County after successful trials under former Harambee Stars coach Twahir Muhiddin.

The school's games master Isaac Wandera said Saturday that all the 61 students who attended the trials, will benefit in fees subsidies as the remaining 31 have been given the chance to join the school and will pay half the required fees.

Talented

“In the trials, we found out most of those in attendance to be talented footballers but the best 31 from the lot will train with the school team and study free of charge," said Wandera.

Muhiddin, assisted by Alex Shikanga picked one goalkeeper, 10 defenders, 11 midfielders and eight strikers for the full scholarship.

Wandera said the selected youth will start training under coach Shikanga and team manager Swaleh Abdalla Sunda once schools open as they want to retain their sub-county, county and regional titles and win the national crown.