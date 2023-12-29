Madira United, Chavavu crowned Chris Oguso tourney winners

Madira United and Chavavu FC won the 13th edition of the Chris Oguso tournament on Friday at Mahanga Grounds in Mungoma, Vihiga County.

In the ladies category, Madira defended their title after beating Itabalia Ladies 2-0 in the Betika-sponsored tournament.

Faith Atieno opened the scoring in the 58th minute before Rising Starlets defender Rebecca Kwoba doubled the lead in the 86th minute.

Madira coach Francis Muhambe couldn't hide his joy after his side silenced an experienced team full of Kenya Women's Premier League players.

“We expected a tough tournament, but we had a strategy which worked out perfectly. The semifinal match prepared us both mentally and physically for this match. Itabalia defender Norah Ann really gave us a hard time in the first half but we unlocked everything in the second half," said Muhambe.

Chavavu FC players celebrate after winning the 13th edition of the Chris Oguso tournament on December 29, 2023 at Mahanga Grounds in Vihiga County. Photo credit: Toto Arege | Nation Media Group

Madira's Charity Midewa and Biya's Charles Situma (men) bagged the top scorers' awards with two goals and nine goals respectively.

The victory saw Madira walk home with Sh200,000, while Itabania and Malkia received Sh100,000 and Sh50,000 respectively.

In the men's final, Chavavu came from behind to beat the Red Bees 2-1. Madiga Derrick and Ondecious Mulama scored a goal each for Chavavo in the 16th and 24th minutes. This was just after Amos Kidagi had scored the opener for the Red Bees in the 8th minute.

Chavavo walked home with Sh300,000 in prize money, while Red Bees and Kidundu United pocketed Sh100,000 and Sh50,000 for finishing second and third respectively.

Nelly Achieng of Madira and Innocent Lihasi of Chavavo were named the Best Goalkeepers of the tournament.

Most Valuable Player awards went to Mulama and Ann of Chavavo and Itabalia respectively.

The tournament attracted 32 men's teams from the initial 104 and eight women's teams from the Vihiga, Hamisi, Sabatia, Luanda, and Emuhaya constituencies.