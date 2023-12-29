Cleo Malala Cup: Defending champions Munami knocked out

This year's edition of the Cleo Malala Super Cup will have a new winner after defending champions Munami FC were eliminated in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Munami from Matungu were knocked out 2-4 by Compel FC from Webuye East in a late night match played at Mumias Sports Complex under floodlights on Thursday.

Munami won the previous edition held in 2021 after edging out seasoned Arsenal Lirhembe 1-0 in the final to claim the Sh1 million prize money.

Arsenal Lirhembe has reached the final three times and won the competition twice.

In other Round of 16 matches, Kona Legends edged out Bungoma Stars 2-1, Arsenal Lirhembe from Ikolomani thrashed visiting Suba FC 4-0, while Titanic FC from Shinyalu beat Malaba Giants 2-0.

Obucuun FC from Teso North defeated guest team Turkana FC 1-0 while Kidundu FC from Vihiga beat Mbakalo 1-0. Mayenje Santos from Matayos eliminated another guest team, Pokot FC 2-1 as Nyota FC beat Matungu Black Stars 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw.

The tournament has been reduced to a Western region affair with all guest teams having been eliminated.

In the quarter-finals, Compel FC from Webuye East will face Kona Legends (Likuyani), Kidundu United (Vihiga) take on Arsenal Lirhembe, Obucuun from Teso South battle Mayenje Santos from Matayos while Titanic from Shinyalu clash with Nyota FC from Mumias West.

As the race for the Sh3 million prize money gathers pace, the Golden Boot is also being fiercely contested.

Shadrack Simiyu from Compel FC leads the chart with 10 goals followed by Austin Odonyo of Lirhembe with eight goals. Odonyo netted a hat-trick in their 4-0 win against Suba FC in the Round of 16.

Meshack Karani of Bungoma Stars has seven goals while Kunjiri Victor of Galactico FC has five.

Both semi-final and final matches will be played on Saturday at Mumias Sports Complex.

Quarter-final pairings

Compel v Kona Legends

Kidundu United v Arsenal Lirhembe

Obucuun v Mayenje Santos