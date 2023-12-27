Malala Super Cup lights up Mumias as battle for Sh3 million rages on

Holders Munami FC sent warning shots to their rivals with victories in their opening matches in the Cleo Malala Super Cup that kicked off on Tuesday.

In the first match played at Mumias Central primary school grounds, Munami FC beat Ptikii FC 4-3 before overpowering Toloso FC 1-0.

Visiting Turkana FC beat hosts Mumias FC 2-1 in their opening match, Matungu Black Stars pipped Bungoma Stars 2-0, while Ebwali from Vihiga County thrashed Nyalenda from Kisumu 4-0.

Warriors FC from Funyula beat Teens of Hope from Nambale 2-1 in an all-Busiacontest, while another guest team, Luminous FC from Kericho, beat African Heroes from Sabatia 3-1.

Another guest team, Akogogi FC from Kisii County, suffered a 11-0 humiliation at the hands of Compel FC from Webuye.

Mayenje Santos beat Makunga Bullets 3-0, Nyota thumped Blessed Boys 2-0, Galacticos lost 2-1 to Malaba Giants, as former champions Arsenal Lirhembe fell to Obucuun from Busia 2-0.

Greenland FC overcame Warriors 2-0 as Mchanga FC drew 1-1 with Classic Boys.

Zamaleck lost to Suba United 2-1, Lugusi drew 2-2 with Mbakalu FC, while Bossman Knights lost 4-0 to Emulama FC.

On the second day, Titanic humiliated Zamaleck 3-1, Nyota extended their winning stretch after beating Misikhu United 2-1, Malaba Boys suffered a 3-0 loss in the hands of Compel FC as Bwake FC humiliated Ptikii 8-0.

Kidundu FC beat Warriors 2-0 as Galacticos thrashed Kegogi 9-0.

The five-day tournament, now covering counties from the former Western province, has attracted teams from 38 constituencies divided into 10 pools with eyes fixed on the Sh3 million ultimate prize.

The matches are played in eight venues, including Complex Primary School ground, Booker Academy, Central Primary School and the Mumias Sports Complex, hosting matches under floodlights.

The tournament has set Mumias town abuzz with renewed vigour as the championship injects vibrancy into the region, propelling local businesses and increasing traffic with teams from all corners of the country converging for this event.

The tournament patron, former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, has pledged unparalleled experience and sponsorship in the event.

“From what we are witnessing from the fields, teams did not come to Mumias to play, they came to exhibit talent and skills and to win,” said Malala.

Kenya Football Referees Western branch chairman Hajji Adede is delighted at the experience of local matches played under floodlights.

“We are happy that we are witnessing our games under floodlights at the Mumias Sports Complex. We ask various stakeholders to support and introduce the initiative of clubs playing night football to prepare our youth to get accustomed to playing under the floodlights,” said Adede.