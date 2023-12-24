Bigger and better: All set for Sh3 million Cleo Malala Super Cup

Teams from the five counties in the former Western Province will battle for the Sh3 million prize money in the revamped Cleo Malala Super Cup finals that will kick off from December 26 at the Mumias Sugar Sports Complex.

The venue has been set up and spruced, ready for the opening match, with flood lights installed for late kick off matches.

Roads leading to Mumias Sports Complex have also been lit with street lights and decorated with banners bearing the name of the tournament sponsor – acting UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala.

Previously, the tournament was contested by teams from Kakamega County. But this year’s edition will see teams from Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma, Vihiga and Trans Nzoia counties battle for the title.

The tournament kicked off at the ward level and proceeded to the finals in the constituencies in the five counties.

Forty eight teams will feature in the five-day annual tournament, last hosted in 2021.

Some of the teams that have made it to the regional finals include FC Bwake (Kabuchai), Giants FC (Teso North), Bossman Knights FC (Butula), The Warriors FC (Bumula), Box 14 Hotstars (Emuhaya), Kiminini United FC (Kiminini), Greenland FC (Lugari), Bwake FC Cherangany), Mbakalo FC (Tongaren) and Galacticos FC (Ikolomani).

Others are Teens of Hope FC (Nambale), Classic Boys FC (Kimilili), Obucuun FC (Teso South) and Mayenje Santos FC (Matayos), Misikhu United (Webuye West), Solofa United FC (Matungu).

The tournament's communications director, Benjamin Wandalo, said besides teams from counties in Western region, they also invited eight guest teams like Pokot FC from West Pokot County, Iten United (Elgeyo Marakwet), Turkana FC (Turkana), Luminous FC (Kericho County), Sura FC (Homa Bay), Kegogi Ward Stars (Kisii) and Githunguri All Stars (Nairobi) to feature in the bonanza.

All participating teams received branded Cleo Malala kits and balls.

Munami FC from Matungu Constituency are the reigning champions.

Winners of the tournament, which seeks to nurture local talents from the Western region, walked away with Sh1 million in the first three editions.

The runners-up will now pocket Sh1.5 million, with the second runners-up getting Sh1 million. The fourth-placed team will receive Sh500,000.

The Cleo Malala Super Cup has unearthed some talents in the country, with Kenyan international Henry Meja among those discovered while playing for Arsenal Lirhembe in 2019.

Meja joined Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Tusker FC before proceeding to Swedish top tier club AIK.