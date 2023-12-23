Leopards face Homeboyz in Lidonde Cup final

Holders AFC Leopards will on Sunday take on Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in the Elijah Lidonde Super Cup final.

Both teams qualified after winning their semi-final matches at the same venue on Saturday.

Leopards edged Mulembe FC 1-0 while Homeboyz beat Nzoia Sugar 2-0.

Set-piece specialist Kevin Kimani scored for Leopards in the second half to help his side qualify for the final scheduled to kick off at 3pm.

Homeboyz scored throughout Steve Opoku and Vincent Ogolla in the 52nd and 75th minutes respectively.

AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha said: "We struggled in the first half because we did not understand our opponents well, but I want to tell the fans that our victory was not fluke. I'm happy with the way we played, given that we benched several regulars who will feature in the final on Sunday."

"Leopards beat us recently in a league match in Nairobi, but we are not afraid of them at the moment. Having beaten Nzoia in a tightly contested match, we owe it to our fans to give a credible account of ourselves. Tomorrow will be a Western derby and we are very ambitious," said Homeboyz coach Patrick Odhiambo.

He said their match against Nzoia Sugar allowed him to try out several players who hardly get a chance to feature in league matches.

Nzoia on the other hand have vowed to beat Mulembe United and finish third.

Nzoia head coach Godfrey Oduor said his charges played well, but wasted many chances.

"Our opponents capitalised on their chances and won. We hope to play better against Mulembe United and win," said Oduor.

But his counterpart, Mike Mururi, warned him to expect a tough duel.

Winners will pocket Sh1 million, the second-placed team will get Sh500,000, the third-placed team will walk home with Sh250,000, while the fourth-placed team will settle for Sh200,000.

Fixtures

Mulembe United v Nzoia Sugar (11am), Lidonde Foundation Legends v 22Bet Staff (1:30pm), AFC Leopards v Kakamega Homeboyz (3pm).