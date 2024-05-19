Gor Mahia win 21st FKF Premier League title

Gor Mahia have retained the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title - extending their lead as the most successful side in the history of the competition to an impressive 21 titles.

K’Ogalo clinched this season's title on Sunday following their 3-0 romp over visitors Muhoroni Youth at SportPesa Arena in Murang’a.

Striker Benson Omala, Bonface Omondi and Austine Odhiambo scored the three goals that secured the title for Gor with three matches to go. They top the standings in the 18-team league with an unassailable 67 points.

Tusker and Kenya Police, who also remain with three matches each follow in that order with 56 and 54 points respectively.

With SportPesa Arena being more than 80 kilometres from Nairobi, only a few of the ‘Green Army’ made the trip to the venue to witness their side again make history in Kenyan football and seal a ticket to next season’s Caf Championship League.

Gor Mahia beats Muhoroni Youth 3-0 at Sportpesa Arena in Murang'a County

The coronation ceremony will take place on June 19 when K’Ogalo hosts FC Talanta at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

Eliud Owalo, the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and Digital Economy, Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier and his Muhoroni counterpart Moses Adagala are among the dignitaries who attended the match at SportPesa Arena.

“I’m extremely pleased and proud of the boys. Before the game, I told them to go out and put it all together,” said Gor coach Johnathan McKinstry. McKinstry confirmed that he is flying out tonight to take the coaching role of the Gambia national football team.

He is expected back in the country after the international break to guide K’Ogalo in their three remaining league matches.

For their win, Owalo gave Gor Sh 300,000 while Muhoroni received Sh200,000. “Today has been good because Gor Mahia has once again won the league. What we now need to do is to prepare adequately for the continental championship. We are looking forward to working with the office to beef up the team so that they can be formidable enough for the continental championship,” Owalo. He promised to host the team for dinner to celebrate their win.

Gor Mahia's Bonface Omondi (right) celebrates his goal against Muhoroni Youth with teammates Rodgers Ouma and Bryceson Wangai during a Kenya Premier League match played at Sportpesa Arena in Murang'a on May 19, 2024. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Gor showed early intent to practically have their hands on the trophy on Sunday with a disallowed Omala’s goal in the second minute. The goal was cancelled for offside. Muhoroni responded through a corner-kick delivery by Luckey Ochieng, which did not perturb goalkeeper Kevin Omondi.

Omala fired Gor ahead at the stroke of halftime with a powerful low shot to the far right of the goalpost.

The goal came as a big relief for him since he had missed a penalty three minutes earlier. He took his tally at the top of the scorer’s chart to 16 goals, one more than Kenya Police’s striker Tito Okello.

Kariobangi Sharks’ striker John Mark Makwata is third with 13 goals.

Muhoroni had earlier threatened through Jeremiah Asewe in the 37th minute with goalkeeper Omondi coming to Gor’s rescue.

One minute into the second half, Boniface Omondi punished Muhoroni for woeful defending with a powerful shot to the roof of the net from Bryson Wangai’s assist.

Boniface Omondi was left unmarked in front of the goal. Midfielder Austine Odhiambo put the game beyond Muhoroni’s reach with a beautiful shot to the unguarded left side of the goalpost in the 64th minute.

Gor clinched last season’s title on the final day with 70 points, one more than Tusker. Coach McKinstry has said that the team’s target this season is to breach the 70-point mark.