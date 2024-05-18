Gor Mahia’s big day in Murang’a

Gor Mahia will clinch an unprecedented 21st Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title if they defeat relegation-threatened Muhoroni Youth at SportPesa Arena, Murang’a today.

A win over the Muhoroni-based side will take K’Ogalo’s tally at the top of the standings to an unassailable 67 points.

A loss of a draw to Muhoroni Youth will see the coronation delayed after Tusker moved to second with 56 points following their 1-0 win over Kenya Police at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi yesterday. Gor lead the standings on 64 points, eight above the Brewers with three games to go. Police slipped to third on 54 points.

It remains to be seen if Muhoroni will make good their threat not to honour the fixture against Gor, as club chairman Moses Adagala had said early this week.

In a post on his Facebook page, Adagala said he doesn’t have enough money to fund the team’s transport and other expenses to Murang’a.

In the other FKF-PL matches played yesterday, Shabana's quest to escape the axe suffered another blow after falling 2-1 to Kariobangi Sharks at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi, while Posta Rangers beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 in an early kick-off at Police Sacco Stadium.

The clash between Police and Tusker was primed to be close since the two teams were fighting for the second place. Defender Charles Momanyi’s 43rd-minute goal was all Tusker needed to hand Police their second loss this year in all competitions.

The law enforcers suffered their first defeat this year when they went down 1-0 to AFC Leopards at Dandora Stadium on Wednesday.

In the battle for the second spot, Tusker are left with Bandari, Rangers and Homeboyz, while Police are yet to face Murang’a Seal, Bandari and Sharks.

Against Rangers, Homeboyz took the lead through Brian Eshihanda’s goal. But it was Rangers who left the pitch in jubilation thanks to Shami Kibwana and Felix Oluoch’s goals on 55 and 68 minutes.