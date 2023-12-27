Eliud Owalo Super Cup: Kisumu face Homa Bay in final

Kisumu Combined will face Homa Bay Combined in the final of the Eliud Owalo Super Cup on Thursday from 3pm at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Mamboleo, Kisumu.

Migori Combined will entertain Siaya Combined in the third-place play-off at the same venue from 12pm.

The tournament is sponsored by Information and Communication Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo through his foundation.

Twenty-two players will be chosen from the four teams to play Kenyan champions Gor Mahia in an exhibition match on Saturday at Nyilima Grounds, Asembo, Rarieda Sub County.

Owalo, an ardent K’Ogalo fan, will host the Kenyan giants and the four teams that played in the tournament.

On Wednesday, Kisumu thrashed Siaya 3-0 to cruise to the final in style in the lop-sided match.

Kisumu goals were scored by Muhoroni Youth forward Christopher Raila, Eugene Ochieng’ and Abou Abubakar.

“Homa Bay should be ready for a good fight because the trophy has to remain here. We are optimistic of beating Homa Bay to lift this trophy because we also have a lot of talents here,” said Kisumu tactician Charles Odera, who is also the Muhoroni Youth coach.

"As a coach I have identified three young players who I will follow up on and sign. I thank the CS for this tournament and let many of our leaders organise such so that Nyanza football can rise to where it used to be," he added.

His opposite number, Kennedy Orwa, said they have shifted their focus to the third-place play-off against Migori.

“We hope to finish in third place and we will fight very hard against Migori. I have seen a lot of talent here and if this competition can grow bigger every year, then it will be a leeway for many youths to showcase their talent and join football clubs," said Orwa.