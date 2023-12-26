Homa Bay sink Migori to storm Owalo Super Cup final

Homa Bay Combined advanced to the final of the inaugural Eliud Owalo Super Cup after edging out Migori Combined 2-1 at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County on Tuesday.

Cheered on by a capacity crowd that included Information and Communication Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, who is sponsoring the tournament through his foundation, Homa Bay made home advantage count.

The tournament aims to scout fresh talent from the grassroots.

Homa Bay Combined netted their goals through Ulinzi Stars striker Enosh Ochieng in the first half, while Sofapaka forward Jacob Onyango added the second in the second half.

Migori, under the tutelage of coaches Dennis Otondi and Samuel Otulo, bagged the lone goal through Migori Youth striker Ben Stanley, who fired a thunderous shot after sneaking through the Homa Bay defence.

Homa Bay head coach Mark Nyamache said their focus is lifting the crown and ensuring his players form part of the team that will play Gor Mahia in an exhibition match at Nyilima Grounds, Asembo, on Saturday.

“Migori were the better side in the opening minutes but we studied them and made a few adjustments. We have some young players who are attached to the local teams like Austin Okoth who was an exciting talent to watch. A lot of talent is coming out in this competition,” said Nyamache.

Homa Bay captain Yusuf Mohamed, who plies his trade with Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz, said their focus is emerging champions.

“We have a good team and being that this competition is intense, we are all out to emerge with the bragging rights in the final. We are prepared for any opponent be it Kisumu or Siaya,” said Mohamed, who plays as a defender for Homeboyz.

Otondi bemoaned lack of concentration cost his team in the game.

He said they will prepare well ahead of the next edition.

“We contained the game but lost concentration, making us concede. Our main mistake was lack of concentration and we also had not gelled,” said Otondi.

Homa Bay will meet the winner of the match between Siaya Combined and Kisumu Combined, which will be staged today at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium from 3pm.

The inter-counties third-place play off and final will be played on Thursday at the same venue.

The 22 best players will form the Nyanza Combined team that will face 20-time Kenyan league champions Gor Mahia at Nyilima Grounds in Asembo, Siaya County, on Saturday.