Eliud Owalo Super Cup: Talent search heads to Nyanza counties

The four counties in the old Nyanza Province will host the inaugural Eliud Owalo Super Cup from December 26-30.

Select football teams from Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori and Siaya counties will feature in the tournament sponsored by Information and Communication Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo through the Eliud Owalo Foundation.

Owalo, an ardent Gor Mahia fan, said a committee has already been put in place to oversee the running of the tournament, whose main aim is to identify and nurture talents.

The final will be at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu County on December 28.

“This region is known for having produced some of the best players in the country but recently the standards of football have been on the decline. This tournament is therefore to identify the talents since we shall also have scouts and Kenyan topflight league coaches present. We want to raise our football standards,” Owalo told Nation Sport.

The committee will name two best players in each position to form Nyanza Combined.

The selected team will face Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia on December 30.

“With confirmed attendance by numerous FKF Premier League coaches and scouts, the tournament presents a unique opportunity for skilled players to be scouted by prospective teams. In addition to fostering talent development, the tournament provides young people with a source of entertainment and engagement during their free time,” added the CS.

On December 26, Homa Bay Combined will face Migori Combined at Raila Odinga Stadium, with the winner advancing to the final.

Kisumu Combined will battle Siaya Combined on December 27 at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

The third playoff will be on December 28 from noon, with the finals at 3pm at the same venue.

Gor Mahia will face the selected team on December 30 with the CS as the chief guest at Nyilima Grounds in Asembo.

In unlocking the untapped potential, Eliud Owalo Foundation is working closely with football stakeholders in the region.

The foundation is partnership with the Winam Youth Soccer Group, a grassroots organisation run by Kenyan football legends James Goro Oronge, Tobias "Juakali" Ochola, Peter Dawo and Gerald Omollo.’

The regional coordinators include Aziz Abdi (Migori United), Collins Kaale and Steve Biko in Homabay, Moses Adagala (Muhoroni Youth FC), Rashid Ochieng and Peter Dawo (Kisumu All Stars) in Kisumu.

Mike Adipo (Bondo United), Kevin Oswere (Dero FC), Nelson Oyuga (Siger FC), Robert Ouma (Karapul FC), Eric Ongoro (Uyoma Madiany FC) will all be in charge of Siaya County.

“We thank the CS for this tournament. This is the biggest avenue for talent search and identification because as a region we are just seeing such being organised in other areas but now we also have the chance,” said Kaale.

Kaale, who previously coached Gor Mahia Youth, was the Team Manager of Homa Bay football team, which won the Inaugural Talanta Hela Boys' Under 19 title in Nairobi on December 12 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

“We already have a strong football team and we will be going for the crown and the cash,” added Kaale.

The Eliud Owalo Foundation has supported sports teams in the country in the last few years.

The foundation acquired a state-of-the-art bus for Gor Mahia last month.

AFC Leopards, Migori Youth, Shabana and Muhoroni Youth are among the teams that have benefitted from the foundation financially.

Fixtures

December 26

Homabay Combined vs Migori Combined (Raila Odinga Stadium, Homa Bay, 3pm)

December 27

Kisumu Combined vs Siaya Combined: (Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Mamboleo Kisumu,3pm)

December 28

3rd place playoff (Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Mamboleo, 12 noon)

Finals (Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Mamboleo, 3pm)

December 30

Selected team v Gor Mahia (Nyilima Grounds, Asembo)



