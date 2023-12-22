Last-gasp Austin Odhiambo strike sends Gor Mahia five points clear

Champions Gor Mahia on Friday opened a five-point gap at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League following a 1-0 win over 10-man Bandari at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

In the other league match played on Friday, Kakamega Homeboyz failed to heap pressure for K’Ogalo at the top after a shock 1-0 loss to Nairobi City Stars at their Bukhungu backyard in Kakamega.

Gor Mahia midfielder Austin Odhiambo wheels away in celebration after scoring the opening goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bandari at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on December 22, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

In Machakos, the game seemed headed for a draw until Austin Odhiambo released a powerful shot on 87 minutes to give K'Ogalo the lead.

Bandari could not have asked for a worse ending to the match after they were reduced to 10 men after defender Brian Odera received a second booking in the 90th minute.

The win took Gor Mahia’s tally to 34 points, five above second-placed Posta Rangers after 16 matches.

Gor remain the only unbeaten team in the top flight league.

The last time K’Ogalo won the league without losing a match was in 2015 under Scotsman Frank Nuttall.

“It was a closely contested game but we kept fighting until we got the goal. That shows determination and a good fighting spirit which we hope to carry on with next year. Bandari also played well and were a tough opponent,” said Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry.

Bandari have dropped to sixth on the log on 26 points. The last time Bandari defeated the 20-time Kenyan champions was on December 8, 2018.

In Kakamega, Wycliffe Omondi struck the only goal of the match on 62 minutes. Omondi slotted the ball home after Ugandan keeper James Ssetuba failed to deal with Clifford Ouma’s shot.

Homeboyz are fourth on 27 points in the first leg, while the victory pushed Simba wa Nairobi to fifth on 27 points but with an inferior goal difference.

Third-placed KCB have 27 points also but have a superior goal difference.