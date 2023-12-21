FKF-PL: Nzoia stun KCB, Bidco United hit Shabana

Bottom-placed Nzoia Sugar, Posta Rangers, Bidco United and Kariobangi Sharks on Thursday bounced back to winning ways in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) after flooring their respective opponents.

Nzoia stunned KCB by a solitary goal at Police Sacco Stadium, as Bidco registered a similar scoreline in their win over Shabana at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Rangers defeated four-time champions Ulinzi Stars 2-0 at Ulinzi Sports Complex, while Sharks hammered FC Talanta 3-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Forward Mohammed Barisa’s goal on 59 minutes was all the struggling Nzoia needed to upset hosts KCB.

The win was the Millers’ third of the campaign after they defeated Ulinzi 2-1 in their opening match of the season and Sharks 1-0 on September 4.

Nzoia, who have garnered 13 points, came into the match against the bankers on the back of four-match winless run.

Nzoia have drawn four times and lost nine matches in 16 outings.

"Barisa is a very important player to us and I am happy he rose to the occasion today. In the past we have been missing our chances, which should not be the case. I'm going to reinforce in January by bringing in experienced players," said Nzoia's coach Godfrey 'Solo' Oduor.

For KCB, the loss – their third of the season - saw them slip to third with 27 points.

The bankers have won seven matches and drawn six times.

The win over Ulinzi saw Rangers move to second with 29 points, just two points behind leaders Gor Mahia, who have played 15 matches.

Gor face Bandari on Friday at Kenyatta Stadium.

Against the soldiers, Brian Otieno and Patrick Otieno scored on 33 and 67 minutes, respectively, to seal victory for the Mailmen.

Ulinzi won a penalty in the 49th minute, but Hillary Simiyu missed the target. The referee awarded the penalty after Boniface Muchiri was fouled inside the box.

Rangers, who started the campaign strongly, had not won any of their last three matches after losing 1-0 to Muhoroni Youth, drawing 0-0 with Tusker and losing 1-0 to Nairobi City Stars.

The loss deepened Ulinzi’s crisis as they lie 12th with 17 points from five wins, two draws and nine losses.

Geoffrey Onyango, Keith Imbali and Stanley Wilson struck on 23, 38 and 56 minutes to fire Sharks past Talanta. Sharks had not won in their last seven matches, losing in five and drawing in two.

With the win, Sharks moved two places up the log to 13th with 17 points

Talanta, who are now winless in five matches, are 11th with 20 points.

At Thika Stadium, Chris Opondo’s 86th minute goal was all Bidco needed to extinguish Shabana’s hope of back-to-back wins.

Shabana defeated Sofapaka 4-1 at the weekend.

Bidco are seventh with 24 points while the 'Glamour Boys' are 16th with 14 points.

Thursday’s results

KCB 0 Nzoia Sugar 1

Bidco United 1 Shabana 0

Ulinzi Stars 0 Posta Rangers 2

FC Talanta 0 Kariobangi Sharks 3

Friday

Gor Mahia v Bandari (Kenyatta, Machakos)