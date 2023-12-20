Last-gasp Adikiny strike guns down Kenya Police, Muhoroni sink Sofapaka

Muhoroni Youth on Wednesday registered their first back-to-back win in this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a 1-0 romp over former champions Sofapaka at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu.

At the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Tusker continued their revival with a 1-0 win over Kenya Police, while newcomers Murang’a Seal battled to a 1-1 draw with AFC Leopards at SportPesa Arena.

A third minute goal by Tarick Babu is all Muhoroni needed to get the better of the 2009 FKF-PL champions Sofapaka, who are also finding the going rough this season.

Muhoroni, coached by Charles Odera, beat Posta Rangers by the same margin last Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

It was the third victory registered by the Kisumu-based side in 16 matches, where they amassed 15 points. Muhoroni are now 14th on the log.

The other win registered by the Kisumu-based side was a 1-0 romp over Ulinzi Stars on September 29.

Muhoroni have drawn six matches and lost seven times.

Sofapaka, who have now suffered 10 defeats from 16 matches, are second last with 14 points.

The ‘Batoto ba Mungu’ have won four matches and drawn twice.

At Kenyatta Stadium, midfielder Fabian Adikiny was the hero for Tusker as his goal in the third minute of added time made the difference against Police.

Police's goalkeeper Salim Iddi was on the touchline with reports indicating a fallout between head coach Zdravko Logarsic and the team's hierarchy.

The win saw Tusker move up one place on the log to sixth with 25 points.

The brewers headed into the match on the back of two wins: a 2-0 romp over Nzoia Sugar and 3-2 victory over Bidco United.

Robert Matano's Brewers had a nightmare start to this campaign and have now won seven matches, lost five and drawn four times.

Police, who have failed to win any of their last three matches, are ninth with 21 points.

The law enforcers lost their last match against KCB 2-1 and drew 1-1 with Muhoroni.

At SportPesa Arena, Victor Omune fired Leopards ahead in the 28th minute before Samule Sume equalised for Murang'a Seal four minutes later.

The draw extended Murang'a Seal's winless run to six matches.

They are eighth with 23 points, while Leopards, who failed to make it to two wins in a row, are 13th with 15 points.

Thursday

KCB v Nzoia Sugar (Police Sacco, Nairobi)

Ulinzi Stars v Posta Rangers (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

FC Talanta v Kariobangi Sharks (Kenyatta Stadium Machakos)

Bidco United v Shabana (Thika Sub County Stadium, Thika)

Friday

Gor Mahia v Bandari ( Kenyatta, Machakos)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Nairobi City Stars (Bukhungu, Kakamega)