NSL: Leaders Naivas face tricky Kibera Black Stars test

Visiting Naivas FC will look to extend their lead at the top of National Super League (NSL) when they face Kibera Black Stars on Saturday at Nairobi’s Ligi Ndogo Grounds as the second tier league enters Round 17 this weekend.

The retailers, with a match in hand lead the standings on 36 points, same as second-placed Mathare United who travel to Kisumu to take on Kisumu All Stars at Moi Stadium on Sunday where a win will see them remain in the race for the two automatic promotion slots.

In another Saturday match expected to thrill fans at Awendo Green Stadium in Migori County, promotion-chasing Mara Sugar will be at home against Darajani Gogo in an early kick-off scheduled for 1pm due to heavy rains experienced in the area.

In other Saturday fixtures, Gusii FC, Silibwet Leons and Vihiga Bullets will be looking for wins to boost their survival chances when they host Luanda Villa, Mombasa Stars and Mully Children’s Family (MCF) at Gardinal Otunga, Bomet and Ruaraka grounds respectively.

Naivas, under the tutelage of Collins Omondi, will increase their wins to 12 if they beat Kibera Black Stars on Saturday, but his counterpart Moses Onyango has promised a tight battle.

“We have a target for promotion so we are taking each and every match with a lot of seriousness. We shall try and win all our matches,” said Omondi.

On Sunday, on-form Nairobi United currently placed-third on 32 points, will be at Kasarani Annex to welcome Rainbow FC, well aware three points will take them closer to the top two.

United go into the match as favourites but Rainbow coach Erick Macharia has said they also want to win and improve their status in the league.

Elsewhere, Mulembe United will be looking to build on their 2-0 win against Migori Youth when they take on Dimba Patriots at The Wolves Den in Kajiado, while another fixture will see lowly ranked Mombasa Elite host Kwale County outfit SS Assad at Mombasa Sports Club in Mombasa.

Fixtures (All matches kick-off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Kibera Black Stars v Naivas (Ligi Ndogo),

Mara Sugar v Darajani Gogo (Green Stadium Awendo, 1pm),

Gusii FC v Luanda Villa (Gardinal Otunga High School, 1pm),

Silibwet v Mombasa Stars (Bomet Stadium, 1pm),

Vihiga Bullets v MCF (Ruaraka Grounds).

Sunday

Dimba Patriots v Mulembe United (The Wolves Den/Olooloitikosh),

Kisumu AllStars v Mathare United (Moi Stadium),

Migori Youth v Kajiado (Green Stadium Awendo, 1pm),

Mombasa Elite v SS Assad (Mbaraki Sports Club),