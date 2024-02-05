WPL: Kenya Police, Vihiga in tight race for title

With eight matches left in the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) season, the title race appears to be primarily between leaders Kenya Police Bullets and defending champions Vihiga Queens.

Kenya Police Bullets lead the reigning champions on goal difference after the weekend round of matches which saw both teams victorious to remain unbeaten.

Vihiga triumphed over Kibera Ladies Soccer 2-0 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday, while Bullets secured a 3-0 win against Bungoma Queens at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma on Sunday.

Bullets have scored 19 goals and conceded 11, while Vihiga Queens have amassed 18 goals and conceded 10. In addition to the title race, the competition for the Golden Boot is also a battle between players from the two sides.

Vihiga's Tumaini Waliaula leads the top scorers chart with 10 goals in 12 games, followed by Bullets' midfielders Rebecca Okwaro and Puren Alukwe, who have scored nine and seven goals respectively.

Alukwe is the only player who has scored two hat-tricks so far, achieving this feat against Bungoma Queens on October 14, 2023 and Bunyore Starlets on January 30, 2024. The second leg meeting between the two sides is likely to determine who wins the title.

However, Ulinzi Starlets and Kibera Ladies Soccer, who are third and fourth, are still in the title race after amassing 23 and 21 points respectively.