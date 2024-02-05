Acakoro Ladies rebrands to Gor Mahia Queens after acquisition

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions Gor Mahia have acquired the Acakoro Ladies Under-19 team on a two-year deal.

Acakoro, which plays in the FKF Nairobi Division Two League, will be known as Gor Mahia Queens FC.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Sunday after officially handing over the team to the Gor Mahia management, Acakoro CEO Mohamed Rashid said that the move is to promote women's football in Kenya.

"For the next two years, we as Acakoro will monitor and ensure they have complied with the terms and conditions that we agreed upon. Gor Mahia now will cater to the social needs of the players and steer the team to the top flight. They have the potential to take care of the club and we wish them all the best," said Rashid.

The move is also in line with FKF Club Licensing rules which require top-flight clubs to invest in and have fully-functional youth structures and women teams.

On September 2, 2022, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) made it mandatory for all clubs taking part in the inter-club competitions to have women teams in their ranks.

Established in 2013 as a community club, the academy has steadily advanced through various league stages, maintaining an undefeated record along the way.

The team has progressed from the Sub-County, County, and Regional Leagues. This achievement has been steered by coach Jackline Juma, who has guided the team for the past 11 years.

Juma is also the national under-15 girls' team coach.

"Juma has an emotional attachment with the girls. Having joined the team 11 years ago there has been good progress. She will still be the head coach and she will appoint her technical team that she will work with,' added Rashid.

Since 2013, Acakoro Academy has managed to have over 30 players who have played for the national youth sides in the boys and girls categories.

The academy has produced players like striker Sylvia Mukunga, who is currently with FC Wacker Innsbruck in the Austrian Division One Women's League.

Other FKF-PL sides that have women's teams include Ulinzi Stars, which has Ulinzi Starlets, Bandari FC owns Bandari Queens, and Kenya Police acquired Kenya Police Bullets.