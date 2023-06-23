Kenya Police buy out Thika Queens

Kenya Police FC have entered into an agreement which will see the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side take over the management of Thika Queens FC.

The three-time Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) champions finished fifth with 35 points on the log in the just concluded 2022/23 season.

“This groundbreaking partnership marks an exciting chapter in the history of both clubs. Kenya Police FC, a renowned institution with a rich footballing heritage, and Thika Queens FC, a highly respected women’s football club, have come together to foster unity, inclusivity, and enhanced opportunities for players, staff, and fans alike," said a statement from both clubs on Friday.

"The primary objective of this partnership is to empower and promote women football in Kenya. Thika Queens FC has been at the forefront of women football, consistently delivering outstanding performances and nurturing young talent, some who have played for both junior and senior national women’s teams. Additionally, some players like Mwanahalima Adam and Esse Akida have gone on to play professional football outside the country," the statement further stated.

Kenya Police CEO Chris Oguso told Nation Sport that Thika Queens will now be under the leadership of the disciplined forces outfit.

“The club will be completely a police outfit. The girls will be managed by myself, our chairman Munga Nyale and the board of trustees. We want to change the tradition of our women's teams. We want to bring professionalism to women's football in the country," said Oguso.

"The club will relocate from Thika to Nairobi and will change its name to Kenya Police Bullets FC," added Oguso.

The players will also be recruited to join the forces to help the players build a career in the disciplined forces and prepare for life after hanging their boots.

Ulinzi Stars and Mathare United are the only men’s top flight sides with women teams, Ulinzi Starlets and Mathare United Women.

In the National Super League (NSL), Vihiga United have Vihiga Queens, while Kisumu All Stars have Kisumu All Starlets.