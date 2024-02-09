Gor Mahia out to bounce back against Ulinzi

Gor Mahia face Ulinzi Stars in Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League this weekend as they look to bounce back to winning ways following a 3-1 loss to Kenya Police last time out.

The league leaders saw their 19-match unbeaten run halted last weekend after Salim Babu's charges put up a remarkable comeback in the second half.

K’Ogalo will come up against a resurgent Ulinzi Stars side at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on Saturday in a match that will be televised live by Tanzanian broadcaster Azam TV from 4pm.

Three matches are on the card on Saturday while six others will be staged on Sunday across different venues as the league enters Round 21.

Other high-octane matches will see relegation-threatened Shabana host 13-time champions Tusker at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County.

On the other hand, bigwigs AFC Leopards, who are on a six-match unbeaten run, face struggling Murang’a Seal at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Gor host Ulinzi Stars on the back of a botched transfer for their top scorer Benson Omala this week.

The 22 years old striker was set to join Algerian topflight side, JS Saoura on Monday but the transfer didn’t materialise even after Gor released a statement saying that he had left the club.

Omala's dip in form has coincided with Gor's slim wins in recent matches.

Omala has scored nine goals in the league this season and last netted in the 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on December 9, last year.

The Kenyan international has been struggling on the pitch and had only one shot on target against Kenya Police.

Before the 3-1 loss to Kenya Police, Gor had won its last four matches against Bandari, Posta Rangers, Kariobangi Sharks and Tusker by a 1-0 scoreline, though sometimes not convincing at all.

The last time K’Ogalo scored two goals was in a 2-0 win over FC Talanta on December 17 last year.

Gor Mahia fans are expected to rally behind their team after hefty gate charges locked majority of them out in the clash against Kenya Police. K’Ogalo have been banking on the 12th man to push their team to victory.

Any slip up in Machakos will allow second-placed Posta Rangers, who host Kenya Police on Saturday, to close in on the leaders. Only eight points separate the two teams with Gor leading on 43 points.

“We still have some gap at the top but this loss should make us go into our next match strongly searching for maximum points,” said Gor Mahia Coach Jonathan McKinstry after the loss to Kenya Police.

Head-to-head favours Gor who have not lost to the soldiers in the last seven matches. The last time Ulinzi beat Gor was a 1-0 win on July 26, 2021.

However, Ulinzi under the tutelage of Anthony Kimani has not lost in the last three consecutive matches, a run that should make Gor Mahia worried. K’Ogalo won the first leg 1-0 courtesy of Omala’s goal on October 23.

Shabana beat Tusker 1-0 on October 6 at MISC Kasarani to bag their first win of the season but has been struggling since then. Tore Bobe are second last on the log on 18 points from 20 matches.

Tusker have equally been struggling and lost 1-0 to Bidco United last weekend. The brewers are sixth on 31 points from 20 matches.

Leopards have not lost in the past six matches where they have garnered 16 points out of a possible 18. A win against Seal will push them up on the standing.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Posta Rangers v Kenya Police (Kenyatta, Machakos, 1pm)

Bandari v Nairobi City Stars (Mbaraki, Mombasa)

Gor Mahia v Ulinzi Stars (Kenyatta, Machakos, 4pm)

Sunday

FC Talanta v Sofapaka (Police Sacco, Nairobi 1pm)

Shabana v Tusker (Raila Odinga, Homa Bay)

AFC Leopards v Murang’a Seal (Nyayo, Nairobi)

Muhoroni Youth v Kariobangi Sharks (Muhoroni, Kisumu)

Bidco United v Nzoia Sugar, (Thika)