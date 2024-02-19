NSL: Naivas stay top, but only on goal difference

Naivas remain perched at the top of the National Super League table after the weekend round matches.

The retailers, coached by Collins Omondi, have 43 points, same as Mathare United, but have a superior goal difference after 20 matches.

Mathare, coached by Leonard Odipo, returned to winning ways after securing a 4-0 victory over Gusii FC at Kasarani Annex on Sunday, a week after they lost with a solitary goal against Luanda Villa at Mumboha Grounds in Vihiga County.

Naivas dropped two points when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Darajani Gogo at Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT Grounds) in Ngong town on Saturday.

Vihiga Bullets ended their four-match winless streak by edging struggling Silibwet Leons 1-0 away in Bomet, propelling them to position 15 on 20 points, leaving their opponents in bottom spot with 13 points.

Mara Sugar beat Mulembe United 1-0 to climb to third, followed closely by Nairobi United who secured a 2-0 win over visiting SS Assad at Kasarani Annex.

Kisumu All-Stars were held to a goalless draw at Moi Stadium in Kisumu by visiting Luanda Villa, who have had mixed results in their last five matches, winning one, drawing three, and losing one.

Speaking to Nation Sport after the weekend match, Luanda Villa coach Tom Tera said he was happy with the team’s performance especially in the first half despite losing points.

The former international striker, who also played for AFC Leopards, promised a much improved-performance in their next match when they host Kibera Black Stars at Mumboha on Saturday.

“I’m happy with the weekend results, given that we were the away team. We shall perform better in the next match at home,” he added.

Mombasa Elite suffered their 13th defeat after losing 2-0 to neigbours Mombasa Stars in a tough encounter played at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Darajani Gogo, Kibera Black Stars, and Mombasa Stars are in ninth, 10th, and 11th place respectively, while Silibwet Leons, Kajiado FC, Mombasa Elite, and Mulembe United are struggling in the relegation zone.

Weekend results: