Darajani Gogo hold Naivas in a tough NSL duel

National Super League leaders Naivas were on Saturday held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Darajani Gogo in a tough match at Kenya Institute of Highway & Building Technology (KIHBT Grounds) in Ngong town.

The draw means a win for Mathare against Gusii at Kasarani Annex on Sunday will see the Slum Boys go level on points with the retailers on 43 points from 20 matches each.

In another encounter played at M-Pesa Foundation in Thika, Rainbow hit visiting Kajiado FC 4-2, courtesy of goals from Steiner Musasia (two), Ali Salim and Paul Jawa.

Mombasa Stars beat Mombasa Elite 2-0 through goals from Samson Karisa and Alvin Ngoto, who is on loan from Bandari, in a Coast derby attended by a big crowd at Mbaraki Sports Club.

On Sunday, financially struggling Silibwet Leons will be at home to Vihiga Bullets at Silibwet Stadium, few days after the players were stranded in Mombasa after their match against Mombasa Elite which ended in a 3-1 loss.

The team was unable to fuel the bus to go back to Bomet, but after expressing their plight, the well-wishers including Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok, came to the players rescue and facilitated their return home.

Barchok offered to fuel the bus and catered for meals and gave a small token to make the trip bearable. A club official thanked Bandari FC players who provided them with food.

