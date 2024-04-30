Japanese footballer Yuto Kusaba enjoying his life in Kenya

Japanese footballer Yuto Kusaba is keen on making his stint in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) memorable by clinching the Golden Boot award next season.

The 23-year-old forward, who plays for Nairobi City Stars, is the first Asian to play in the FKF-PL.

“The first thing I need to do is to give the coach and the owner of the club confidence so that I can play more matches. Next season, I want to make sure that I accomplish my target of being the top scorer,” said Kusaba.

He spoke during Monday night's NTV’s live sports show, SportOn!, which is hosted by Bernard Ndong and James Wokabi.

Since Kusaba cannot express himself well in English, he spoke mostly in Japanese, which was translated into English by Alex Nduati.

The show was also attended by City Stars Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Patrick Korir.

Despite having scored just one goal this season, Kusaba said his target this season is to be the club’s top scorer.

Midfielder Vincent Owino is City Stars' top scorer with seven goals, while Dennis Oalo follows with six goals.

City Stars, who are fifth on the log with 45 points are left with seven matches to the end of the season.

“I was very happy to finally contribute to the team’s success,” said Kusaba in regards to his first goal in their 3-0 win over visitors Murang’a Seal on April 13.

He scored from the spot in the match where Seal were reduced to 10 men. The Japanese forward came to Kenya as a volunteer, with a non-governmental organisation.

Owing to work permit issues, he officially joined City Stars during the January-February transfer window period and not in August last year as had been planned.

Korir said City Stars signed Kusaba due to his impressive display with Embu-based FC Zenshin which features in the FKF National Division Two League. He revealed that they plan to renew his one-year contract.

“He keeps telling us that more goals are coming. We are all happy and waiting for the last seven games of the season to see how many goals he will score,” said Korir.

Kusaba, who has been playing football since he was four, said he opted to play in Kenya since he wanted to be a professional footballer and make an impact in the FKF-PL as the first Asian footballer.

He said that he has settled well in the country and likes how Kenyans are jovial. Ugali, chapati, and roasted meat (nyama choma) are his favourite dishes.

“He is grounded and that is what I like the most about him. He does everything that our players do including eating the same food,” said Korir.

Since the Japanese international cannot express himself well in English, he mostly communicates with his teammates using sign language.