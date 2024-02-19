FKF-PL: McKinstry rallies Gor ahead of crucial fixtures

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry believes ending their two-match winless streak over the weekend has given his squad the confidence to face the next five tough fixtures in their quest to retain the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title.

K'Ógalo beat Nairobi City Stars 1-0 at Kenyatta Stadium to move eight points clear at the top with 47 points after 22 rounds of matches. They had suffered a 3-1 defeat to Kenya Police before battling to a barren draw against Ulinzi Stars in the past two matches.

Striker Benson Omala ended his seven-game goal drought after he hit the winning goal in the clash.

Omala, 22, whose move to Algerian topflight side JS Saoura fell through two weeks ago, had last netted on December 9, 2023, in a 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

With just 12 matches to go, Gor Mahia faces a tough title run-in that could make or break their season.

KÓgalo plays second-placed Posta Rangers this coming weekend before travelling to Bandari, who are ranked fifth on the league log.

Gor will then welcome a resurgent Kakamega Homeboyz, before heading to Sudi Stadium to face bottom-placed Nzoia Sugar, who held them to a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

Their fifth fixture is the 'Mashemeji' duel against arch-rivals AFC Leopards, who have moved from the relegation zone to eighth position on the log.

“The task ahead is still huge, but I’m impressed by the way we have been playing in the first half. We need to maintain the mojo in the second half and not let the opponents come back into the game. That is the way we shall win the title,” said McKinstry after Gor Mahia’s win in Machakos.

Three teams are tied on 37 points and separated by goal difference as they chase the top two. Tusker, Kenya Police, and Bandari all won at the weekend to maintain their title hopes.

At the end of the table, the relegation fight is also taking shape with Nzoia Sugar (16 points) and Shabana (18 points) in danger of the drop.

Shabana fans showed their displeasure with their team’s performance following their 1-0 loss to Kenya Police at Police Sacco Stadium.

Police had to lob teargas at the angry fans, who also accused the team management of not being serious.

Shabana coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo defended the team's results, saying they have had tough fixtures, but is confident they will turn the tide.