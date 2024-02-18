FKF-PL: Tusker reignite title challenge, Leopards held

Tusker Sunday revived their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title hopes with a 2-0 win over KCB at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. The win, courtesy of second-half goals by Chrispine Erambo and John Njuguna, saw the 13-time champions move three places up the log to third with 37 points.

Defending champions Gor Mahia lead with 47 points, while Posta Rangers are second with 39 points. In other matches held on Sunday, AFC Leopards dropped points for the first time this year after settling to a barren draw with Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Earlier at Kenyatta Stadium, Sofapaka battled to a 2-2 draw with Muhoroni Youth, while Kariobangi Sharks rallied from behind to hold FC Talanta 1-1 at Police Sacco Stadium.

After a nightmare start of the campaign, which saw Tusker coach Robert Matano on the brink of being sacked, the brewers have been on the mend, with the win over the struggling bankers helping them gain more ground in the title race.

Midfielder Erambo fired the hosts ahead in the 68th minute with a header from Njuguna’s corner-kick delivery. Njuguna extended Tusker’s lead in the 80th minute.

Even though Kenya Police, Bandari and Nairobi City Stars have all also amassed 37 points each, Tusker is ranked ahead courtesy of a superior goal difference.

KCB, who went into the clash on the back of a six-match winless run, remained 10th with 29 points. Similar to Tusker, Ingwe has been on a resurgence after a horrendous first-leg campaign, but beating their arch-rivals Homeboyz in the well-attended match proved a tall order.

Talanta FC's George Onyango (left) vies for the ball with Kariobangi Sharks' Julius Masaba during their FKF Premier League match on February 18, 2024 at Police Sacco Stadium. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The draw brought to a halt Leopards’ five-match winning streak, but they remained eight with 31 points.

Homeboyz slumped to a 2-0 defeat in the first-leg encounter and remained seventh with 33 points.

“It was a very tight game and the problem was that there was not much football as the boys wanted to fight as they struggled for goals. We are now preparing for the next game,” said Leopards coach Tomas Trucha.

Even though his counterpart Patrick Odhiambo lamented over the level of officiating, he was satisfied with the results.

“We would have won the game but the AFC players were too rough. One of the players is used to old-school football. Always fighting and playing rough. He should go for boxing and not football," said Odhiambo, adding that he was impressed by the performance put in by his new boys.

In the match, the sounds of Isukuti drums rented the air as fans from both sides sang their voices out.

At Kenyatta Stadium, Jacob Onyango scored a brace on 46 and 55 minutes respectively, before he was sent off in the 87th minute following an altercation with Muhoroni’s Clinton Bulimo, who was also dismissed.

Muhoroni’s goals were netted by Alex Onchwari and Jackson Green in the 15th and 67th minute. Sofapaka is 14th with 25 points, while Muhoroni is 16th with 21 points.

Sunday's Results

Kariobangi Sharks 1 FC Talanta 1

Kakamega Homeboyz 0 AFC Leopards 0