Holders Ulinzi Starlets begin FKF Cup defence with win

Defending champions Ulinzi Starlets Sunday advanced to the FKF Women's Cup Round of 16 after demolishing TUK Ravens 6-0 in their preliminary round match at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

At the same venue, National Women Super League (NWSL) team KISPEED Queens triumphed over Makolanders 5-4 in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in regular time. Ulinzi will now face lower-tier side Royal Starlets in the last 16.

At Embu Stadium, Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League (FKF-WPL) leaders Kenya Police Bullets thrashed Embu Queens 8-0 victory to also advance.

Striker Neddy Atieno netted twice for Ulinzi in the 48th and 89th minutes, as Kezia Ngaira, Kinglady Oriyo, Everline Juma, and Lucy Nato each found the back of the net in the 12th, 41st, 79th, and 90th minutes.

For Bullets, midfielder Mercyline Masika scored twice in the 18th and 23rd minutes, while Diana Wacere and Mercy Njeri added a goal each in the 22nd minute and first half stoppage time for a 4-0 lead. Bullets will tackle KISPEED in the next round.

In the second half, Lucy Kwekwe scored the fourth goal, followed by goals from Winnie Gwatenda, Lydia Waganda, and substitute Yasmin Khalid in the 77th, 80th, and 90th minutes.

Starlets have appointed Ulinzi Stars defender Clive Otieno as an interim coach and ex-Harambee Stars tactician Francis Kimanzi joining as the club consultant. The duo are holding forte for head coach Joseph Wambui who is ailing.

"I am here to assist the team in achieving good results. I will work closely with Otieno to ensure the team reaches its full potential," Kimanzi told Nation Sport yesterday.

On Saturday, Nakuru City Queens, Royal Starlets, and Milima Queens also advanced to the Round of 16. Nakuru triumphed over NYS Queens 4-1, while Royal Starlets defeated Nairobi Starlets 3-0.

Milima from Bungoma County League secured a spot in the next round after top-flight side Gaspo Women failed to show up for their match at Milima Boys High School in Bungoma. TheyBungoma-base side have a date with league side Nakuru City Queens in the last 16.

Lenah Wanjala scored twice for Nakuru in the 28th and 40th minutes, while Lenah Were and Triza Ekesa added further goals in the 50th and 92nd minutes respectively.

Lona Kwamboka scored a consolation goal for NYS Queens in the 53rd minute.

"Most of my players are in school and they don't have much experience playing football in the top flight. Competitions like these are beneficial for my players as they will help prepare them for the school games. Our goal is to advance to the nationals this year," said Nairobi coach Ben Nyongesa.

Meanwhile, Royal advanced past Nairobi with a brace from Brenda Mukunga in the 37th and 87th minutes, along with Mary Juma's goal early in the second half.

"In the first 20 minutes of the match, we were unsettled and made a lot of mistakes. I am pleased that we ultimately won, which is what matters. We will now go back home and focus on improving our weaknesses ahead of the round of 16," added Royal coach Cebha Wekesa.

Kangemi Ladies, Kayole Starlets, Kisiwa Starlets, Vihiga Queens, Vickers Queens, Zetech Sparks, Acakoro Ladies, Kibera Soccer Ladies, Equity Queens, and Bungoma Queens secured automatic qualification into the round of 16. The Round of 16 matches will be played on April 16.

Sunday's Results

NYS Queens 1 Nakuru City Queens 4

Nairobi Starlets 0 Royal Starlets 3

Milima Queens 2 Gaspo Women 0

TUK Ravens 0 Ulinzi Starlets 6

Makolanders Women 2 (4) KISPED 2 (5)