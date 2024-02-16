FKF Women's Cup: Ulinzi launch defence against TUK Ravens

Holders Ulinzi Starlets will begin their defence of the FKF Women's Cup against TUK Ravens in the preliminary rounds at Ruaraka Grounds on Sunday.

A total of 22 teams will vie for the title, as the participating teams include eight from the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL), four from the FKF Women National Super League (NWSL), six from Division One, and four regional and county clubs.

Last year's second runners-up, FKF-WPL side Nakuru City Queens, will play NYS Queens in an early kick-off match at the same venue on Saturday.

The soldiers are the favourites in this third edition, having clinched the title for two consecutive seasons.

Ulinzi have been dominant since the tournament's inception in 2021, winning in successive editions. Last year, they beat Nakuru 3-1 in the final played at Nyayo National Stadium to secure their second consecutive trophy.

In addition to the domestic Cup, Ulinzi, under coach Joseph Wambua, are also the Women's Super-Cup holders, having won in 2021 and 2023.

Ulinzi's assistant coach, Rodgers Omari, will stand in for head coach Wambua, who is ill.

Omari led Ulinzi to a 2-1 win against Nakuru in a FKF-WPL game at home last weekend.

"Even in the absence of our coach, we will represent him well. We will take a match at a time. We have worked on our weak areas after last weekend's win, and the players have truly improved. We have never played against TUK, but we take our opponents seriously. All we want is a win to qualify for the next stage. We have to retain the title," said Omari.

New signing from Wadadia Women, defender Tabitha Amoit, is expected to feature in the match.

In another match at Ruaraka, debutantes Nairobi Starlets will play NWSL side Royal Starlets as Makolanders Women host KISPED Queens on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Embu Queens, from Embu Regional League, will face-off with FKF-WPL leaders Kenya Police Bullets at Embu Stadium.

In another match at Maliki Boys High School in Bungoma, County League side Milima Queens will play against FKF-WPL strugglers Gaspo Women.

The winners from this stage will advance to the Round of 16.

The remaining 10 teams, Kangemi Ladies, Kayole Starlets, Kisiwa Starlets, Vihiga Queens, Vickers Queens, Zetech Sparks, Acakoro Ladies, Kibera Soccer Ladies, Equity Queens, and Bungoma Queens, have already qualified for the Round of 16.

Fixtures

Saturday

NYS Queens v Nakuru City Queens (Ruaraka Grounds, 10am)

Nairobi Starlets v Royal Starlets (Ruaraka Grounds, 12:30pm)

Milima Queens v Gaspo Women (Maliki Boys High School, 1pm)

Sunday

TUK Ravens v Ulinzi Starlets (Ruaraka Grounds, 10am)

Makolanders Women v KISPED (Ruaraka Grounds, 12:30pm)