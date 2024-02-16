Gor Mahia face City Stars in battle for FKF-PL supremacy

Leaders Gor Mahia face second-placed Nairobi City Stars on Saturday in a potentially explosive Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

On-form AFC Leopards will renew their rivalry with Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega County, on Sunday.

Gor lead the league log on 44 points, seven more than Nairobi City Stars as the league enters the 21st round.

K’Ogalo will be out to return to winning ways and stretch their lead, having failed to win any of their last two matches.

Gor lost 3-1 to Kenya Police on February 3, their first defeat this season, and played out to a goalless draw against Ulinzi Stars last weekend at Kenyatta Stadium.

Gor come up against a City Stars side enjoying a rich vein of form this season.

A win for Simba wa Nairobi will see Nicholas Muyoti's charges reduce the deficit to only four points, throwing the title race wide open.

After losing 2-0 to AFC Leopards on January 21, followed by a barren draw against Shabana, Simba wa Nairobi beat Bandari 1-0 at Mbaraki Stadium last week.

Will Gor's misfiring forwards rise to the occasion?

Gor last weekend created numerous chances against Ulinzi Stars, but failed to capitalise.

KOgalo striker Benson Omala, who leads the scoring chart in the league, has not scored in the last seven matches.

Police forward Tito Okello, who has eight goals to his name, is lurking in the race for the Golden Boot.

City Stars midfielder Vincent Owino, who has seven goals and three assists, has had a good season, and his link-up play with the 19-year-old Mohamed Bajaber could trouble KOgalo's defence.

Gor has won the last four matches against City Stars, who last beat the Green Army on December 30, 2021, winning 2-0.

In the first leg played on September 17, 2023, Gor hammered City Stars 4-1.

At Bukhungu, the rivalry between AFC Leopards and Kakamega Homeboyz will come to the fore once again as both teams look for points to climb up the standings.

Leopards beat Homeboyz 2-0 in their first leg encounter at Nyayo National Stadium on December 17 last year.

Ingwe are eighth on 30 points, two points behind Homeboyz, who are seventh in the league standings.

Leopards are unbeaten in the last seven matches, and have won six games in a row in the league. Ingwe last tasted defeat on December 10 when they lost 2-1 to Bidco United at Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a County.

“It is a Western derby and both teams need to win. It is a big game to our fans and we shall be out to bag all the points. It is a match we wouldn’t want to lose because it is dear to our fans,” AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha told Nation Sport.

Before the 2-1 win over KCB last weekend, Homeboyz were winless in five games, where they had lost four and drawn once.

“Whoever will win the midfield battle and take their chances early in the game will carry the day. In the first leg we had a lot of injuries and even I was out with an injury but now my teammates are okay and we will fight to bag all the three points,” Homeboyz forward Kevin Amwayi told Nation Sport.

Last season, Kakamega Homeboyz beat Leopards 2-0 in the second leg, while the first leg ended in a barren draw.

Eyes will also be on relegation-fighting Shabana, who will play in-form Kenya Police at Kenya Police Sacco Stadium. Shabana are second last on 18 points.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Posta Rangers v Ulinzi Stars (Police Sacco, Nairobi, 1pm)

Nzoia Sugar v Bandari (Sudi, Bungoma)

Murang’a Seal v Bidco United (SportPesa Arena, Murang’a)

Nairobi City Stars v Gor Mahia (Kenyatta, Machakos, 4pm)

Kenya Police v Shabana (Police Sacco, Nairobi,4pm)

Sunday

Sofapaka v Muhoroni Youth (Kenyatta, Machakos, 1pm)

Kariobangi Sharks v FC Talanta (Police Sacco, Nairobi)

Tusker v KCB (Kenyatta, Machakos, 4pm)