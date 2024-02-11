FKF-PL: AFC silence Muranga Seal, Tusker down Shabana

AFC Leopards' renaissance continued Sunday while Shabana suffered the heaviest defeat of the season in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Twelve time champions Leopards silenced Murang’a Seal 1-0 at Nyayo Stadium as Tusker ended two consecutive losses by thrashing Shabana 4-0 at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County..

At Kenya Police Sacco Stadium, Sofapaka fought back to salvage a 1-1 draw against FC Talanta in an early kick-off.

In a late kick-off at the same venue, Kakamega ended a string of poor results with a 2-1 win over KCB. In Kisumu County, the visiting Kariobangi Sharks saw off Muhoroni Youth 2-1 at Muhoroni Sub County Stadium.

In Thika, Nzoia Sugar recorded its fourth win of the season by beating Bidco United 2-1 at Thika Sub County Stadium, in Kiambu

At Nyayo, Victor Omune scored from Vincent Mahiga’s corner kick in the first half to sink Murang’a Seal.

The win ensured Leopards' winning streak continued into their fifth match. Ingwe last lost a league game on December 10 when they went down 2-1 to Bidco United.

Leopards have climbed to seventh position on the log with 30 points after 21 rounds of matches. Murang’a Seal is 12th on 24 points despite starting the season strongly and at one time being on top of the FKF-PL standings.

“This team has improved and we were better than Seal in the entire match. The Kenya league is physical and our newly signed striker Arthur Girtego will need time to adapt but he will feature in our next game against Kakamega Homeboyz,” said AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha.

Murang’a Seal coach Juma Abdalla said Leopards were more tactical and experienced.

“AFC Leopards were much more experienced and played better. We tried to catch up with their game plan but that was not possible and we now have to work on our preparations to face big sides,” said Abdalla.

In Homa Bay, Tusker's goals were scored by Ugandan Deogratious Ojok, Tanzanian Ibrahim Joshua, Shaphan Oyugi, and Joseph Mwangi. The brewers had lost with an identical 1-0 score lines to Bidco United and Gor Mahia in their last two matches.

Tusker have moved fourth on 34 points, while Shabana are second last on 18 points with relegation imminent for them if they don’t improve in the next 13 matches.

Keith Imbali scored the winner for the Sharks against Muhoroni Youth in Kisumu. The visitors took the lead via Ian Taifa in the seventh minute but Muhoroni replied via Reagan Ochieng in the 41st minute.

In Thika, Ian Simiyu put Nzoia Sugar ahead before Bidco leveled via Douglas Mokaya's effort in the first half. Titus Kakai then scored a late free kick to hand the Sugar Millers their fourth win.

FC Talanta took the lead through Edwin Mutai’s own goal in the 38th minute but Jacob Onyango saved Sofapaka from the blushes in the 72nd minute.

At Police Sacco, Derrick Otanga scored from the spot in the 52nd minute to level a Hillary Otieno strike for Homeboyz eight minutes earlier. Eston Omengo came from the bench to score a spectacular free kick in the 73rd minute.

Sunday Results

FC Talanta 1 Sofapaka 1

Shabana 0 Tusker 4

AFC Leopards 1 Murang’a Seal 0

Muhoroni Youth 1 Kariobangi Sharks 2

Bidco United 1 Nzoia Sugar 2