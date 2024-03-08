NSL: Mathare United out to pile pressure on Naivas

Mathare United must will be out to pile pressure on leaders Naivas when they take on Kajiado FC in their National Super League (NSL) round 22 match at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

A win for the Slum Boys will see them move level on points with Naivas, who face Kisumu AllStars on Sunday away in Kisumu.

Naivas are leading the standings on 46 points from 21 matches, while Mathare are second on 43 after dropping points last weekend following a 1-0 defeat to SS Assad in Ukunda.

Third-placed Nairobi United, on 42 points, hosts Luanda Villa at M-Pesa Foundation Grounds in Thika, where a win in the early kick-off will see Naibois leapfrog Mathare United into second.

It will not be easy for Mathare against Kajiado, who last weekend registered a 6-0 win over bottom-placed Silibwet Leons at Ildamat Stadium.

In Kisumu, coach Carlos Bruno has warned his squad will not lose focus when they host Naivas at Moi Stadium.

The Lake Basin outfit, currently fifth, are enjoying a fair run of form, with two wins and three draws in their last five matches to sit just points behind fourth-placed Mara Sugar, but Bruno has cautioned his charges against Collins Omondi's leaders.

"I'm anticipating a very tight clash because we will be facing the league leaders, and we cannot afford to lose focus," Bruno cautioned.

In the other fixtures of round 22, Mara Sugar will be seeking a return to winning ways when they host Mully Children's Family (MCF) at Awendo Green Stadium, while Darajani Gogo host SS Assad.

On Sunday, Migori Youth will be out to recover from their 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Naivas last weekend when they welcome Mombasa Elite, while Rainbow play Dimba Patriots at M-Pesa Foundation Grounds.

Fixtures

Saturday

Nairobi United v Luanda Villa (M-Pesa Foundation Grounds, 10am),

Mathare United v Kajiado (Ruaraka Grounds, 1pm),

Silibwet Leons v Gusii (Silibwet Green Stadium, 3pm),

Darajani Gogo v SS Assad (KIHBT Grounds, Ngong, 3pm).

Sunday

Rainbow v Dimba Patriots (M-Pesa Foundation Grounds, 10am),

Mara Sugar v MCF (Awendo Green Stadium, 1pm),

Kibera Black Stars v Vihiga Bullets (M-Pesa Foundation Grounds, 1pm),

Kisumu AllStars v Naivas (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 3pm),