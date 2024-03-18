NSL: Naivas open six-point gap at the top

Naivas continued their impressive run in the National Super League (NSL) with a 4-1 win over visiting Mombasa Stars on Saturday to open a six-point gap at the top.

The retailers are well ahead of second-placed Mathare United who lost 3-0 to Mully Children’s Family (MCF) at the same venue on Sunday.

During the match played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, defender Brian Ouru opened the scoring for the retailers in the 41st minute before Robert Ponda, David Orem and Francis Nambute each scored in the 56th, 59th and 74th minutes respectively.

Against Mathare United, MCF coached by Vincent Nyaberi, scored though Bryan Magara, Peter Mutuku and Lancelot Ndolo while seventh-placed Lunda Villa registered a 3-1 win over visiting Silibwet Leons at Mumboha Grounds in Vihiga County.

Under the tutelage of former international Tom Tera, Luanda scored through Victor Baraka, Clinton Oduor and Moses Ngaa in the 13th, 33rd and 84th minutes respectively.

Hailing his charges for the victory, Tera said his top striker Timothy Ndayala, who has been out for a month with an injury is expected to return at the end of the month for their Round 25 fixture against leaders Naivas FC.

“Timo will be fit to play soon, but we won’t rush him to play our next match against Mathare United. We want to take time to ensure he returns 100 per cent fit from his recurring knee injury that has troubled him for several weeks. He would be having 13 or 15 goals today had he played our last five matches against Mathare United, Kisumu AllStars, Kibera Black Stars, Nairobi United and Silibwet,” said Tera about the 24-year-old star who has eight goals to his credit.

In a tightly contested duel at Vapour Ground in Ngong, third-placed Nairobi United were held to a goalless draw by Vihiga Bullets to tie on 46 points with second-placed Mathare United as the second tier reached Round 23 at the weekend.

The match between struggling Mulembe United and Rainbow was postponed at the request of the latter who have players in the national Under-20 team currently in camp preparing to feature in a Four Nations tournament in Malawi.

Weekend results

Dimba Patriots 1 Kisumu AllStars 1,

Kajiado FC 1 Darajani Gogo 2,

Mombasa Elite 1 Mara Sugar 2,

Luanda Villa 3 Silibwet Leons 1,

Naivas 4 Mombasa Stars 1,

SS Assad 0 Migori Youth 0,

MCF 3 Mathare United 0,

Vihiga Bullets 0 Nairobi United 0,