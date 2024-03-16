Mwendwa’s fresh headache as NEC members bolt out

For the first time in his eight-year reign, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa is staring at an internal revolt that threatens to breed fresh instability ahead of the October polls.

This follows a move by two National Executive Committee (NEC) members to openly oppose his policies, style of leadership, and possible candidacy in the elections.

Biggest decision-making organ

NEC is FKF’s biggest decision-making organ. It comprises the FKF president, Chief Executive, eight members from each of the country’s former provinces, plus a woman representative and any other who may be co-opted.

On Friday, Muriithi Nabea who’s served as the NEC member for the Eastern region and his North Eastern Counterpart Dabar Ahmedqadar accused Mwendwa of bending the rules to lock out delegates from attending the federation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Nairobi.

Court order

The AGM has since been called off courtesy of a court order.

They also accused Mwendwa of financial impropriety and publicly associated with Extreme Sports Chief Executive Hussein Mohammed.

Mohammed is considered a front-runner to replace Mwendwa who's been warned against contesting by the government having served two-four-year terms as per the Kenyan law.

Nabea and Dabar are Mwendwa's long-term allies but the tide appears to have changed after they opted to back Mohammed.

The two officials further opposed the decision by FKF CEO Barry Otieno to block Murang’a Seal from fronting Mohammed in the aborted Saturday FKF Annual General Meeting.

“Mwendwa should address pressing issues like the loss of Covid funds, and mismanagement of Fifa funds for school’s programs instead of discussing an individual. He should know that he will not succeed this time through authoritative ways but should answer the tough questions on the use of federation funds,” said Nabea in a strongly worded statement at a press briefing in Nairobi.

Nabea and Ahmedqadar were flanked by Mohammed, Murang’a Seal owner Robert Macharia, Nyamira County Luthers Mokua and Kenya Soccer Players Association Harold Ndege.

Dabar was categorical that Mwendwa was dodging audit queries and instead front non issues such as who should and should not attend the AGM.

“We wouldn’t accept anybody to use FKF as a personal property and Mwendwa shouldn’t think he will put football in dispute as he is not the only one who can lead football. He is escaping finance queries and should tell us where the Outside Broadcast Van is,” said a charged Dabar.

“We are the members of the highest decision organ in the country’s football (NEC) and the government should correct Mwendwa’s nonsense. Mwendwa doesn't want accountability and anybody can question how the funds are used including Hussein Mohamed,” added Dabar.

OB Van

The OB Van was donated by Fifa to FKF at a cost of Sh135 million in 2019 but the vehicle was reposessed by its owner and mysteriously disappeared.