Hussein: Why I plan to attend FKF's AGM

Extreme Sports Chief Executive Hussein Mohammed insists he will attend the Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) to outline the ills currently bogging down the development of the sport in the country.

Not a member of FKF

The AGM is slated for the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) in Nairobi on March 16 but FKF Chief Executive Barry Otieno recently barred the football administrator from attending the event on the premise that "he is not a member of FKF".

This has led to a tug of war as Hussein was fronted by FKF Premier League club Murang'a Seal to grace the AGM and the club owner Robert Macharia says he has no plans to propose someone else.

The AGM is among other issues expected to address the federation's books and roadmap towards FKF elections slated for October 2024.

Hussein outlined his contribution to the development of football in the country over the past two decades through the grassroots Super 8 tournament.

He vowed not to be intimidated by the current FKF leadership led by its president Nick Mwendwa and Mr Otieno.

"I have managed football both at the grassroots and top level. Extreme Sports worked with the FKF through the Super 8 Tournament and we have engaged in other sponsorships," explained Hussein.

Causing jitters

"I’m wondering why my presence (at the AGM) is causing jitters. Let me state that the step to curtail us will not work. It is during the AGM that we shall make our stand known on the issue of football.”

Hussein made the comments during a press briefing at a local hotel in Nairobi on March 13. He was flanked by Murang’a Seal FC chairman Robert Macharia, the club’s Chief Executive Frank Ogolla, and a host of former footballers who vouched for his FKF presidential bid in the forthcoming polls.

"We must look for a solution to some of the perennial problems we face at the AGM because it is where we shall highlight the problem, propose a solution, and evaluate performance. How else can you do this if you are denied a chance through the AGM?" posed Hussein.

Take the bull by its horns

Hussein stressed that he is tired of being on the end of what he described as a witch hunt by select federation officials and the time has come for him to take the bull by its horns having served as a football administrator for over 20 years.

"After the Homa Bay incident, I warned everybody that there is a pattern of impunity the federation is operating with. You cannot intimidate people every day. Enough is enough and the AGM will be the best platform to argue out the problems in football," said Hussein.

He was referring to an incident in Homa Bay county where FKF-affiliated referees reportedly declined to officiate the final match of Governor Gladys Wanga's Genowa Super Cup supposedly over Hussein's presence at the event.

Governor's intervention

It took the intervention of the county boss to iron out the issue before the match took place.

At the same time, Mr Macharia affirmed that Hussein was Muranga Seal's vice chairman and thus had a right to grace the AGM.

Macharia maintained that he had the right to choose who would represent the club at any event including the AGM and FKF had no authority to dictate otherwise.