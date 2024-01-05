Hussein Mohamed accuses FKF of sabotage

Football Kenya Federation presidential aspirant Hussein Mohamed has accused the current office bearers of sabotage and witch hunt.

In a terse press conference at a local hotel in Nairobi, Mohammed Friday claimed that FKF top brass have violated his rights but he is now ready to face off with those who are hell bent on frustrating him in football head on.

He cited an incident in Homa Bay County on December 31 last year where he claimed FKF office instructed he be barred from attending the Genowa Super Cup sponsored by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.

"While making my way to attend the Genowa Cup finals in Homa Bay County, I received a call from a gentleman who introduced himself as an official of FKF Homa Bay Branch. He informed me that I was not allowed to attend the games as they had received instructions from FKF head office in Nairobi to block my entry to the Raila Odinga Stadium," said Mohammed.

"I was however received and ushered into the facility by county government officials as I was the guest of the Governor," added Mohamed.

He revealed that after his arrival a stand-off ensued as the FKF branch officials refused to proceed with the games and immediately withdrew referees as they demanded that he leaves the stadium.



"The host county officials and the Governor were baffled by the reaction of the FKF officials as their protestations had no merit nor logic. The intervention of the Governor, her team and local law enforcement authorities ensured that my constitutional rights were protected and I'm truly grateful to them for standing their ground against tyranny and impunity," said Mohamed.

The Extreme Sports CEO said he has faced and weathered several instances of sabotage, discrimination and isolation from mainstream football activities in the past but that would not deter his dream of getting the FKF Presidency.

"I have, repeatedly been subjected to discrimination, and intimidation from participating in football related activities orchestrated by certain members within the Football Kenya Federation. The said actions have been malicious and recently my civil and fundamental constitutional rights have been violated in broad daylight," he said.

He termed the embarrassment in Homa Bay as just a single incident among the many but henceforth, he will be dealing with anybody who infringes on his rights.

"For far too long, you have gotten away with blatant disregard of the law. The time for accountability is here. From now on, there will be swift and decisive legal action against any attempt to stifle our freedoms or misappropriate public resources," he asserted.

"FIFA and CAF are strong advocates of a healthy enabling environment for the promotion of the game and thus the acts of impunity by the FKF must be called out and condemned seriously. These actions portray a federation that has run its affairs with impunity, lack of governance and ethics putting the image of game to disrepute.



"I have a message to the few crooks who think they can trample on football stakeholders’ rights with impunity. You do not own football, you do not own stadiums, you do not own the future of our youth, you do not have the right to take away anyone’s right to life, freedom of association, freedom of speech and freedom to seek any positions they seek in our society," said Mohamed.

The experienced football administrator known for the sponsoring the Top Eight Tournament is among those who have come out publicly to declare their interest in the FKF Presidency this year.

Even though Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba before the senate last year said the FKF elections will be held in February, that is highly unlikely given that no preparations have been going on to that effect.

FKF has called for National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this Saturday at their Goal Project Office with elections as one of the agenda items.

Reports indicate FKF elections could be held in October this year.

Apart from Mohamed, others who have expressed interest in the seat include Former FKF President Sam Nyamweya, Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola, Former FKF Secretary Lordvick Aduda and former Nyanza NEC Member Tom Alila.