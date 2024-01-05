FKF-PL: Rangers dare leaders Gor Mahia at Machakos

Football Kenya Federation Premier League resumes this weekend after a two-week break with the highlight fixture being a clash between leaders Gor Mahia and second-placed Posta Rangers in Machakos County.

The last round of the topflight league was played on December 22 last year. The league then took a break to allow players and technical staff enjoy the festive season.

This weekend the league enters Round 17, just one fixture to the middle of 2023/24 season.

Reigning champions Gor Mahia, who have garnered 34 points and are five points clear at the top will visit Posta Rangers at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

Twelve-time champions AFC Leopards, will hope to start the new year on the right footing after struggling last year. Ingwe host four-time champions Ulinzi Stars at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Another tough clash will pit 13-time champions Tusker against KCB at Police Sacco Stadium on Sunday.

Shabana will start the new year with a battle against Muhoroni Youth at Raila Odinga Stadium on Homa Bay.

Overall, five matches will be on the cards on Saturday with another four being played on Sunday across various venues in the country.

A win for Gor could see them open a healthy gap at the top. Gor will have an eight-point lead if they beat Posta and Kakamega Homeboyz, KCB and Nairobi City Stars who all have 27 points fail to win.

However, if K'Ogalo bag maximum points over the mailmen and any of the three teams behind them collect win, then Gor will have a seven-point lead at the top.

On the other hand, a win for Posta could cut Gor Mahia's lead to only two points and make the title chase more interesting with one game to midseason.

Head to head record gives K'Ogalo an edge over their opponents ahead of Saturday's clash. Gor have not lost to Posta Rangers in the last four matches with the last loss being on March 10, 2021.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala, who leads the Golden Boot chase on nine goals will also be out to increase his tally.

AFC Leopards matches against Ulinzi Stars have always been competitive regardless of current form.

Leopards have garnered 15 points from 16 matches and are position 14. Ulinzi Stars are 12th on 17 points and have not had the going easier.

Leopards have exerted their dominance over the soldiers winning twice in the last three consecutive meetings between the two sides.

Leopard’s coach Tomas Trucha is expected to rope in a new forward during this January transfer window. Trucha, a Czech Republic citizen, has been lamenting that the team's woes on the pitch is because of lack of a quality striker.

A win for Ingwe could bring joy to the fans who have always turned up in their numbers despite the team's poor run.

Shabana, just like Leopards have also been struggling and the match against Muhoroni Youth will certainly be a stern test for Tore Bobe.

Fixtures (All fixtures to start at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Nairobi City Stars v FC Talanta (Kasarani Annex, Nairobi)

Shabana v Muhoroni Youth (Raila Odinga, Homa Bay)

Kenya Police v Kakamega Homeboyz (Police Sacco, Nairobi)

Posta Rangers v Gor Mahia (Kenyatta, Machakos)

Bandari v Nzoia Sugar (Mbaraki,Mombasa)

Sunday

Kariobangi Sharks v Murang’a Seal (Police Sacco, 1pm)

Sofapaka v Bidco United (Kenyatta, Machakos)

AFC Leopards v Ulinzi Stars (Nyayo, Nairobi)