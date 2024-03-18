Goalkeeper Munyasa eager to carry club form to Harambee Stars

Murang’a Seal custodian Bonphas Munyasa has set his sights on becoming a regular player at the national team, Harambee Stars after receiving a maiden call up for the upcoming Four Nations tournament.

Harambee Stars will take part in the Four Nation Cups from March 21 to 26 in Malawi. Other participating teams include Zambia, Zimbabwe and the hosts.

Kenya will be using the tournament to prepare for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and African champions Cote d'ivoire set for June.

Kenya is in Group 'F' of the qualifiers alongside Gambia, Seychelles and Gabon. Harambee Stars are ranked third on three points behind Cote d'Ivoire and Gabon who have amassed six points.

On Sunday, Harambee Stars held a training session at Jamhuri Sports Complex under the tutelage of Coach Engin Firat and his assistants Ken Odhiambo and William Muluya.

Speaking to Nation Sport, the 26-year-old Munyasa, who has eight clean sheets in the topflight league this season, said he is keen to impress and maintain his place in the national team.

“It feels good to be given a chance to play for the national team but what is more important is to keep the position. This can only come if a player is consistent in his performance and that is why I have to work hard,” said Munyasa.

“Coming from Murang’a Seal, a team in its first season in topflight league to play for Harambee Stars is a big achievement and a dream come true,” added Munyasa who has previously turned out for Kakamega Homeboyz, Ushuru FC (defunct), Sony Sugar, APS Bomet, Kenya Police and Sofapaka.

The Malava Boys alumnus will be vying for a place alongside Patrick Matasi and Bryne Omondi.

Munyasa was among the new faces named in Firat's 27-man squad. Others who could make their debut for Stars if they make the trip to Malawi are Gor Mahia winger Shariff Musa, Tusker’s Chris Erambo, Bandari’s David Sakwa and AFC Leopards defender Kaycie Odhiambo.

Provisional squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco-Zambia), Patrick Matasi (Kenya Police), Byrne Odhiambo (Bandari), Bonphas Munyasa (Muranga Seal).



Defenders

Collins Sichenje (AIK-Sweden), Joseph Okumu (Reims-France), Johnstone Omurwa (Estrela-Portugal), Dennis Ng’ang’a (Zanaco Zambia), Daniel Anyembe (Viborg-Denmark), Amos Nondi (Ararat), Abud Omar (Kenya Police), Eric Ouma (Rakow-Poland).

Midfielders

Alphonce Omija (Dhofar-Oman), Kaycie Odhiambo (AFC Leopards), Chris Erambo (Tusker), Richard Odada (Aalborg-Denmark), Anthony Akumu (Sagan Tosu), Kenneth Muguna (Kenya Police), David Sakwa (Bandari), Shariff Musa (Gor Mahia), Ayub Timbe (Sebail-Azerbaijan), Eric Johanna (UTA-Romania), Rooney Onyango (Gor Mahia).

Forwards