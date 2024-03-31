AFC Leopards storm Mozzart Bet Cup quarters

AFC Leopards are through to the quarter-finals of the Mozzart Bet Cup after edging-out Shabana 1-0 in a round of 16 match at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Defender Kayci Odhiambo’s header at the hour-mark is all the 10-time winners needed to keep alive their hopes of capping their 60th anniversary celebrations by clinching the domestic cup.

In the other round of 16 matches held on Sunday, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One side Compel FC upset National Super League (NSL) side Mara Sugar 2-0 at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, while 2018 winners Kariobangi Sharks gunned down Ulinzi Stars 2-1 at Police Sacco Stadium.

NSL side SS Assad defeated regional side Denmark FC (Kwale) 6-5 in post-match penalties after they drew 1-1 in normal time at Ukunda Showgrounds.

The winner of the Mozzart Bet Cup represents the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

In the quarter-finals, Ingwe will clash with Compel FC while holders Kakamega Homeboyz will face KCB.

Three-time winners Sofapaka will square it out with Kenya Police as Kariobangi Sharks take on SS Assad.

On Saturday, Homeboyz stormed into the last eight after defeating four-time champions Tusker by a solitary goal while KCB hammered Bidco United 3-1.

Sofapaka rallied from two goals down to defeat underdogs Bungoma Stars 5-4 on post-match penalties after they drew 2-2 in normal time while Police thumped NSL side Mombasa Stars 3-1.

With their chance of lifting the FKF-Premier League very slim, Leopards have targeted winning the Mozzart Bet Cup, as they look to make a return to continental football after more than five years of waiting.

The winner of the Mozzart Bet Cup will represent Kenya at the Caf Confederations Cup next season.

Ingwe last won the domestic cup title in 2017.

“We are all hungry to win this cup,” said Leopards coach Thomas Trucha.

In the FKF-PL, Ingwe are eighth on the log with 34 points while Gor Mahia top with 50 points.

Goals by Philip Simiyu and Dominic Buronya on 37 and 79 minutes respectively guided Compel to victory over pre-match favourites Mara Sugar.

In round of 32, Compel from Webuye defeated NSL side Kajiado FC 2-0.

Midfielder Fortune Omoto and striker JohnMark Makwata scored for Sharks in the 20th and 82nd minutes to reduce Issah Lumumba's opener in the second minute to a consolation goal for Ulinzi.

Against SS Assad, Denmark led courtesy of Mwinyi Chibato's 11th minute goal but Chiwaya Mruche levelled for the NSL side at the stroke of half-time.

Denmark goalkeeper Mohamed Omar was impressive with several daring saves in the first-half.

Assad continued to dominate the proceedings in the second half and deservedly got an equalizer in the 81st minute when Mruche headed home a cross from Joakim Dahil.

In the penalty shoot-out, Assad scored through Bockins Adeya, Jamal Matajiri, Abdalla Mdeka, Said Ngare and Juma Mwajao, as Abdalla Madogor and Joackim Dahili missed.

Denmark scored their penalties via Rama Mwanzia, Mwinyi Swalehe, Bakari Mohamed and Mwinyi Banuhija. Those who missed were Adam Mwahozi, Kassim Mwalomba and Ali Mwalibaki.

Sunday results

Compel FC 2 Mara Sugar 0

Ulinzi Stars 1 Kariobangi Sharks 2

SS Assad 1 (5) Denmark 1 (4)