Giant-killers Bungoma Stars prey on Sofapaka in Mozzart Bet Cup

Will Sofapaka be added to the list of big guns that underdogs Bungoma Stars have claimed their scalps in the Mozzart Bet Cup?

This is the question ahead of Saturday's clash between the two sides in round 16 of the knock-out competition at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu from 12pm.

All the eight third-round matches are lined up for this weekend at different venues in the country.

The winner of the Mozzart Bet Cup represents the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The highlight of the matches will be a clash between holders Kakamega Homeboyz and four-time winners Tusker today at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu and the contest between 10-time champions AFC Leopards and Shabana on Sunday at the same venue.

While three-time champions Sofapaka compete in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL), Bungoma Stars ply their trade in the FKF National Division Two Western Zone “A” side.

Looking for a shortcut to the top-flight league, Bungoma Stars, coached by former Kenyan international Sylvanus Otema, have set their sights on clinching the Mozzart Bet Cup title in their maiden appearance in the competition.

They are buoyed by their surprising wins over 2019 champions Bandari (2-1) and FC Talanta (1-0) in the preliminary round and round of 32, respectively.

Otema said they have adequately prepared for the match and that while it promises to be tough, he expects to emerge victorious.

The team has been camping in Kisumu since Thursday morning.

They beat National Super League (NSL) side Kisumu All Stars 2-0 in a friendly match held at Moi Stadium on Thursday.

“It is the planting season and most of our players are always engaged in such activities. We decided to have them camp in Kisumu to avoid a situation where some of them miss training while the rest come when they are already exhausted,” said Bungoma Stars team manager John Wangusi.

“I know it will be tough but I’m expecting to win. What will help us is scoring an early goal,” said Otema, who played as a defender for Kitale Barclays, Utalii FC and Mumias Sugar FC (all defunct).

Sofapaka coach Zedekiah Otieno said that since Bungoma Stars have proven to be giant killers, there is no room for complacency.

“Bungoma is not an easy team since they eliminated Bandari and Talanta. We are very ready for the team and we treat this match with the seriousness that it deserves,” said Otieno.

The clash between Homeboyz and 2016 winners Tusker will be a repeat of last year’s final, where the Kakamega-based side won by a solitary goal.

Homeboyz captain Moses Mudavadi told Nation Sport they are keen to retain the title to prove last season's triumph was no fluke.

Homeboyz exited the Caf Confederation Cup in the preliminary round after suffering a 4-1 aggregate loss to Libyan side Al Hilal Benghazi.

With their chances of lifting the FKF-PL slim, Leopards are also eying the Mozzart Bet Cup. In the clash against Shabana, they will be hoping that their new striker, Rwandese Arthur Gitego, will again be on top of his game to guide them to victory.

Gitego netted a hat-trick in the round of 32, where Leopards thrashed PAC University 3-0.

Leopards last lifted the title in 2017.

Fixtures

Saturday:

Bidco United v KCB (Police Sacco Stadium - 12pm)

Kenya Police v Mombasa Stars (Police Sacco Stadium - 3pm)

Bungoma Stars v Sofapaka (Jomo Kenyatta Stadium - 12pm)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Tusker (Jomo Kenyatta Stadium - 3pm)

Sunday:

Compel v Mara Sugar (Jomo Kenyatta Stadium - 12pm)

Shabana v AFC Leopards (Jomo Kenyatta Stadium - 3pm)

SS Assad v Denmark (Ukunda Showgrounds - 3pm)