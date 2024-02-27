Little-known Denmark FC dreams big after kicking Gor Mahia out of domestic cup

Underdogs ‘Denmark FC’ from Kwale County are dreaming of lifting the domestic cup (Mozzart Bet Cup) title after causing a major upset by knocking out Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) champions Gor Mahia in the Round of 32 at the weekend.

The Kwale County-based side, which features in the FKF Regional League, upset 11-time winners Gor 5-4 in post-match penalties after a barren draw at Ukunda Showgrounds on Sunday.

The shocking victory has left Denmark brimming with confidence that they can make history by winning the domestic cup title, whose winner will represent the country in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

Yesterday, ‘Denmark FC’ were drawn against National Super League (NSL) side SS Assad FC also from Kwale in the Round of 16, while defending champions Kakamega Homeboyz will face four-time winners Tusker.

Speaking to Nation Sport, the team’s assistant coach Juma Katalo said their aim in the tournament is no longer just to test themselves against the big guns, but to win it.

“Because we are underdogs, our target when we registered for the competition was to gauge ourselves against the big team. Since we have eliminated Gor Mahia, which is a big team, we believe we can go all the way to the final and win,” said Kalato.

He said their defensive approach helped them secure the important win against Gor.

“We respect Gor so our plan was to defend and attack them when they are exhausted. It worked because we denied them scoring chances and we got two good scoring chances which we failed to convert. We thank God for this win,” added Katalo.

‘Denmark FC’ was established in 1998 and are two-time winners of the Rashid Abdalla Super Cup.

In other Round of 16 matches, FKF Regional side Bungoma Stars, who eliminated top-flight side FC Talanta, will lock horns with three-time winners Sofapaka.

Ten-time champions AFC Leopards will face Shabana, while Kenya Police will square it out with National Super League (NSL) side Mombasa Stars.

Bidco United will clash with KCB, Ulinzi Stars will play 2018 champions Kariobangi Sharks and NSL’s Mara Sugar will take on Division One club Compel FC. The matches will be played on March 30 and 31.

The pick of the ties is that of holders Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker, a repeat of last year’s final which the latter won by a solitary goal.

“The journey will be tough because being a knockout competition, every match is a final. We are happy to have advanced and know Tusker will be a tougher challenge, but we will give our best. We want to show that last year’s success was not by fluke,” said Homeboyz’ captain Moses Mudavadi.